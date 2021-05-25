Gujarat: Dalit Youth Allegedly Assaulted For 'Sporting Moustache'

A 22-year-old Dalit man was allegedly assaulted by a group of men at Karakthal village in Viramgam Taluk of Ahmedabad for "sporting a moustache" on Sunday night.

The police said that three accused have been detained in this connection. The victim has been identified as Suresh Vaghela who works with Voltas in Sanand GIDC area of Ahmedabad, reported The Indian Express.

According to police, an FIR was lodged, after the incident, against four unnamed people six named and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act at Viramgam rural police station on Monday.

The victim was admitted to Shiv Hospital late Sunday night after he suffered a head injury in the attack, police said.

The accused have been identified as Dhama Thakor, Kaushik Valand, Atrik Thakor, Sanjay Thakor, Anand Thakor and Vijay Thakor, all residents of Karakthal village.

Vaghela in his complaint said, "Around 10 pm on Sunday night, my parents went to sleep after dinner and I received a call from Dhama Bhai who asked me why I was sporting a moustache. Within a few minutes, Dhamabhai and nine others came to my house with sticks and rods. They used derogatory language against me and assaulted me. I was later taken to a primary health centre for first aid and then admitted to Shiv hospital."

He said that he had no enmity with the people who assaulted him. "They just called me and asked why I was sporting a moustache," he added.

B S Vyas, deputy superintendent of police, Ahmedabad rural said, "An offence has been lodged in the case and we have detained three of the seven named accused while efforts are on to nab the others. The detainees will first undergo Covid-19 test and then they will be arrested."

