1The Indian Army has always come to the rescue of citizens. Be it earthquakes, floods or disasters, our men in uniform have always put the nation first. Keeping up this spirit, the Indian Army has now set up a 100-bed COVID Care Centre in Karnataka's Bengaluru

The unit has been set up in Kendra Vidyalaya, MEG Centre in Ulsoor, reported Bangalore Mirror. "In this hour of need, the Indian Army has augmented the medical infrastructure of state administration by setting up a 100 bed Co Care Centre in Ulsoor, Bengaluru," a statement by the Defence Ministry said, reported The News Minute.

Who Will It Cater To?

The COVID Care Centre will cater to mild symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID patients, referred by the city's civic body after bed allotment. Out of the 100 beds in the facility, 55 are oxygen fitted.

As the second wave of the coronavirus has overwhelmed India, the Centre granted financial powers to the military to help tide over the crisis. The power will enable commanders to run quarantine facilities/ hospitals. On May 9, the Defence Ministry okayed the recruitment of 400 retired doctors of armed forces for COVID duty.

