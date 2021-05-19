Gujarat Crime Branch Busts Remdesivir Black Marketing, Detains Three Hospital Employees

The Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Tuesday, May 18, detained three hospital employees, including a nurse, for allegedly hoarding and selling Remdesivir injection in black, the antiviral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19.

The department officials had received a tip-off that the accused were looking to sell the vials at exorbitant prices, nearly five times the original price. They posed as dummy patients to hoard the injections.

The accused were associated with the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri COVID-19 hospital for allegedly black-marketing vials.

The three have been identified as staff nurse Varsha Damor, Class IV employee Shailesh alias Ravi Prajapati and oxygen plant operator Sahil Darbar, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, Sahil had come to the dummy buyers and sold the vial for Rs 15,000. During interrogation, the operator revealed that he had purchased the vial from Ravi for Rs 14,000 and was looking to a profit of Rs 1,000. Ravi named Damor, who had siphoned off the vial meant for a patient.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCB) Jaydeepsinh Jadeja said that Damor took the injection from the medicines meant for a critical patient. The patient succumbed to the infection before being administered the dose.

The vials were given to Gotri hospital by the Gujarat Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (GMSCL) as part of the quota of free Remdesivir injections for the government hospitals.

Madhya Pradesh

Several cases of black marketing of Remdesivir injection have been busted. On Monday, May 17, the Indore Police arrested the driver of the District Health Officer in the black marketing case and seized two vials of the injection. The accused, identified as Punit Aggarwal, confessed that he acquired the injections from his acquaintance and sold them for Rs 15,000.

Maharashtra

Another Remdesivir black marketing case was busted by the Mumbai Police. The accused, identified as R D Kanade was looking to sell the vials for Rs 25,000. The police had received a tip-off for the same and nabbed the accused from Navi Mumbai.

