Trending

'Never Exported Vaccines At Cost Of Indians': Serum Institute Of India Chief Adar Poonawalla

"We remain committed to doing everything we can in the support of the vaccination drive in the country," the Serum Institute of India statement said.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   19 May 2021 8:56 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Rakshitha R
Never Exported Vaccines At Cost Of Indians: Serum Institute Of India Chief Adar Poonawalla

Image Credit: Livemint 

The Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday, May 18, said that the company has "never exported vaccines at the cost of Indians."

He reiterated that the company has never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India. "We remain committed to doing everything we can in the support of the vaccination drive in the country," the SII statement said, reported Livemint.

In January 2021, the company had said it had a large stockpile of vaccine doses. It also said that the vaccination drive in the country can't be completed in two or three months given the huge population.

Poonawalla said his company would continue to scale up its production of AstraZeneca's vaccine and start exporting to other countries by the end of the year.

"We must also understand that this pandemic is not limited by geographic or political boundaries," the SII statement read.

The world's biggest manufacturer of Covishield responded by saying that it hoped to restart deliveries to COVAX and other countries by the end of this year.

The company has also delivered over 200 million doses, even though they received EUA two months after the US pharma firms. India ranks amongst the top three in the world when looked at total doses produced and delivered, the SII said.

Also Read: 'Long Working Hours Are A Killer': World Health Organisation Report

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian