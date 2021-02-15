Guinea Declares Ebola Outbreak As Three Die After Attending Funeral

The health officials in the West African nation on Sunday said that Guinea is fighting a new outbreak of Ebola, with at least three deaths for the first time since 2016, when a two-year outbreak in the region ended after killing around 11,000 people.



The two women and one man who died were among the seven who fell ill. All of them started showing symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a burial of a nurse in the southeast of the country on February 1, The New York Times quoted Guinea's health ministry as saying.



The outbreak was confirmed by the officials after a lab found the virus in the first three samples it tested from the patients, on Sunday.

"The government reassures the people that all measures are being taken to curb this epidemic as quickly as possible," Guinea's Health Ministry said.

The government has sought people to report to health authorities if they catch further symptoms. It also urged them to follow hygiene and preventive measures and said it would accelerate delivery of vaccines to the region and open a centre to deal with detected cases.

"The resurgence of Ebola is very concerning for what it could do for people, the economy, the health infrastructure," Business Insider quoted Dr Krutika Kuppalli, assistant professor of medicine for infectious diseases at the Medical University of South California saying.

"We're still understanding the repercussions of the (last) outbreak on the population," she added.



Guinea had not seen an Ebola case since 2016 when an epidemic that began in its southeastern region in 2014 ended. The outbreak has been deadliest and had spread through neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone, infecting around 28,000 people across 10 countries, eventually.



