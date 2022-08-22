All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Sigh Of Relief! Govt Not Considering Levying Any Charge On UPI Transactions, Clarifies Finance Ministry

Image Credit- Unsplash, Twitter/ UPI/ RBI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Sigh Of Relief! Govt Not Considering Levying Any Charge On UPI Transactions, Clarifies Finance Ministry

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  22 Aug 2022 6:35 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The statement came amid speculation after the RBI's discussion paper on payment system charges, which suggested that UPI transfers may be subject to a tiered charge depending on different amount brackets.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The United Payments Interface (UPI) is a digital public good, and the government is not considering levying any charge on transactions done through it; the Union Finance Ministry issued the clarification on Sunday (August 21).

The Central Government stated that other modes would be worked out for UPI platforms to recover the cost of their services. Presently there are no charges levied on transactions carried out through UPI, reported Hindustan Times.

The statement came amid speculation after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) discussion paper on payment system charges, which suggested that UPI transfers may be subject to a tiered charge depending on different amount brackets.

Finance Ministry Issues Clarification

The Ministry of Finance clarified through its official Twitter handle and shared a thread on August 21. They wrote, "UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public & productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means."

Further, they stated, "The Govt had provided financial support for #DigitalPayment ecosystem last year and has announced the same this year as well to encourage further adoption of #DigitalPayments and promotion of payment platforms that are economical and user-friendly."

RBI Discussion Paper

Earlier this month, the RBI invited feedback from the public on the various modifications proposed in the payments system, including the prospect of imposing tiered charges on UPI transactions.

According to the RBI discussion paper released on August 17, UPI as a fund transfer system is like Immediate Payment Service (IMPS); therefore, it could be argued that for fund transfer transactions, the charges in UPI need to be similar to that of IMPS, reported NDTV.

From January 1, 2020, the government has mandated a zero-charge framework for UPI transactions, meaning that UPI charges are nil for users and merchants.

Also Read: Security At Delhi Borders Stepped Up Ahead Of Farmers' Protest, Rakesh Tikait Detained- Know More

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
United Payments Interface 
UPI 
Digital Payment 
Reserve Bank of India 
RBI 
Finance Ministry 

Must Reads

This Viral Video Shows Indian Soldier Shooting Back At Stone Pelter In Kashmir? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Has Govt Decided To Privatise All Public Sector Banks Except SBI? No, Viral Claim By Zee News Is Misleading!
Art Therapy: Specially Abled Children, Women At Maharashtra's Care Home Mould Clay Ganesha's For Upcoming Ganpati Festival
Collective Action Of Schools, Teachers, Parents: Know How This NGO Is Leveraging Early Childhood Education
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X