Security At Delhi Borders Stepped Up Ahead Of Farmers' Protest, Rakesh Tikait Detained- Know More

Delhi Police stepped up the security at the Ghazipur and Singhu borders on Monday (August 22) on the Delhi-Meerut expressway right before the farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar due to unemployment.

Numerous barricades have also been put up at the Singhu border, located near the North-West Delhi and Ghazipur border. Furthermore, Section 144 has also been imposed in the New Delhi area while there is a top security arrangement at parts of Jantar Mantar.

Farmers' Protest Against Unemployment

Previously, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an umbrella body of farmers - had officially announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday (August 18) onwards to prompt their pending demands, reported NDTV.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is an umbrella group incorporating approximately 40 farm organisations, mainly demanding the right implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Rakesh Tikait Detained

Earlier in April, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait joined the Telangana leaders' protest, which is being held in New Delhi, against the central government's paddy procurement policy and stated that there is a need for another rally in the nation.

Tikait had also claimed that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha would back every Chief Minister who fought for the farmers' issues.

BKU leader Tikait was detained on Sunday (August 21) at the Ghazipur border while he was entering Delhi to attend the unemployment protest at Jantar Mantar, the police stated.

"He was stopped at the Ghazipur border in the afternoon, after which he was taken to the Madhu Vihar police station. The police asked him to return, to which he agreed and has been escorted back," a senior officer was quoted as saying by The Hindu.



Reports also suggested that Tikait was prevented from getting into the national capital in an attempt to prevent any law and order situation amid the "undue gathering" in the city.

