All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Security At Delhi Borders Stepped Up Ahead Of Farmers Protest, Rakesh Tikait Detained- Know More

Image Credit: Unsplash and Twitter/Rakesh Tikait

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Security At Delhi Borders Stepped Up Ahead Of Farmers' Protest, Rakesh Tikait Detained- Know More

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  22 Aug 2022 5:04 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In April, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait joined the Telangana leaders' protest, which is being held in New Delhi, against the centre's paddy procurement policy and stated that there is a need for another rally in the nation.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi Police stepped up the security at the Ghazipur and Singhu borders on Monday (August 22) on the Delhi-Meerut expressway right before the farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar due to unemployment.

Numerous barricades have also been put up at the Singhu border, located near the North-West Delhi and Ghazipur border. Furthermore, Section 144 has also been imposed in the New Delhi area while there is a top security arrangement at parts of Jantar Mantar.

Farmers' Protest Against Unemployment

Previously, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an umbrella body of farmers - had officially announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday (August 18) onwards to prompt their pending demands, reported NDTV.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is an umbrella group incorporating approximately 40 farm organisations, mainly demanding the right implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Rakesh Tikait Detained

Earlier in April, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait joined the Telangana leaders' protest, which is being held in New Delhi, against the central government's paddy procurement policy and stated that there is a need for another rally in the nation.

Tikait had also claimed that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha would back every Chief Minister who fought for the farmers' issues.

BKU leader Tikait was detained on Sunday (August 21) at the Ghazipur border while he was entering Delhi to attend the unemployment protest at Jantar Mantar, the police stated.

"He was stopped at the Ghazipur border in the afternoon, after which he was taken to the Madhu Vihar police station. The police asked him to return, to which he agreed and has been escorted back," a senior officer was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Reports also suggested that Tikait was prevented from getting into the national capital in an attempt to prevent any law and order situation amid the "undue gathering" in the city.

Also Read: Indian Woman Pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal Claims Spot In US Museum For Historic Flight Over North Pole

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Rakesh tikait 
farmers protest 
Delhi 
Delhi Police 

Must Reads

Security At Delhi Borders Stepped Up Ahead Of Farmers' Protest, Rakesh Tikait Detained- Know More
Pictures Showing Delhi Govt-Run School Are Not Of Private School As Claimed By BJP Leaders
Old Video Of Public Execution In Yemen Revived With Misleading Claim
Jhulan Goswami Set For International Retirement At Lord's; Here's A Look At Her Illustrious Career
Similar Posts
Know How This Mumbai-Based Production House Is Educating Citizens, Bridging Gap Through Entertainment
Trending

Know How This Mumbai-Based Production House Is Educating Citizens, Bridging Gap Through...

Ronit Kumar Singh
Arrived When Hes No More! Haryana Man Dies By Suicide Over Delay In Canada Student Visa
Trending

Arrived When He's No More! Haryana Man Dies By Suicide Over Delay In Canada Student Visa

The Logical Indian Crew
Absence Of Medical Staff Forces Woman To Give Birth Outside Primary Health Centre, Infant Dies
Trending

Absence Of Medical Staff Forces Woman To Give Birth Outside Primary Health Centre, Infant Dies

The Logical Indian Crew
Munawar Faruqui Performs In Hyderabad With Heavy Security, Show In Bengaluru Cancelled Again
Trending

Munawar Faruqui Performs In Hyderabad With Heavy Security, Show In Bengaluru Cancelled Again

The Logical Indian Crew
Shocking! Haryana Cop Arrested For Demanding Sexual Favours From Disabled Woman
Trending

Shocking! Haryana Cop Arrested For Demanding Sexual Favours From Disabled Woman

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X