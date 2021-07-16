Govt Launches Program To Train 50,000 School Teachers On Innovation, Entrepreneurship

A unique program that would inculcate necessary skills related to creative thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurship in school teachers was launched on Friday, July 16.

Called the 'School Innovation Ambassador Training Program', the course was jointly launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda that aims to train as many as 50,000 teachers,

Besides the soft skills, it would also equip the teachers on technical aspects such as IPR(Intellectual Property Rights), design thinking, and product development.

It is based on the Education ministry's model of Innovation Ambassador Training Program for Higher Educational Institution's faculty members. The training will be imparted to teachers online.

"The teachers are the biggest influence in our lives. We aim to make our teachers, change-agents and ambassadors of innovation to make our students future-ready," Pradhan said at the launch, reported Economic Times.

Launched By Education and Tribal Ministries



According to reports, the modules will be offered for free to all selected school teachers. Once the course is complete, these trained teachers would earn the designation of 'Innovation Ambassadors'. Over 10,000 schools have reportedly nominated 5 teachers from their school to participate in the program which will be provided in a phased manner.

To celebrate World Youth Skills Day 2021, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday and the day also marked the sixth anniversary of the Skill India Mission. He talked about the importance of skill development among the new generation as a national need.

