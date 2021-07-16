Assam Accord: 1.4 Lakh Illegal Immigrants Identified; 30,000 Deported

Nearly 1.4 lakh illegal immigrants have been identified in Assam, according to the Assam Accord.

Around 30,000 of the immigrants have been deported, Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora informed the state Assembly on Wednesday, July 14. The minister was replying to the query of Asom Gana Parishad MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

According to the Assam Accord, all foreigners who came to Assam on or after March 25, 1971, and stayed illegally would be detected and deported from the state. Their names would also be removed from the electoral rolls, reported NDTV.

Minster's Response



Bora informed that so far, a total of 1,39,910 immigrants staying illegally in Assam had been detected. Out of which, 29,984 were deported from the state. The minister did not share any information about the country of origin of the deported immigrants. He further informed that 300 Foreigners Tribunals had been set up in the state, but only 100 of them were fully functional.



He also addressed the issue of barbed wire fencing of the state's border with Bangladesh. He said that 98.5 per cent of fencing work has been completed. The fencing work that remains is due to the objection of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).



"Due to objections raised by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), fencing work for 4.35 km of the border in Karimganj district is remaining," Bora said, according to NDTV. He further added that as per the instructions Union Home Ministry, instead of barbed wire fencing, BSF is using a new technological solution for border domination at the Karimganj sector in Assam.



The Assam Accord

The Assam Accord was a memorandum of settlement (Mos) between the Indian government and the leaders of the Assam Movement signed on August 15, 1985. The Assam movement led by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) began in 1975. The protestors demanded the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants residing in the state, especially Bangladeshi immigrants.



The Accord states that foreigners who came to the state on or after March 25, 1971, shall be detected and expelled under the law. Practical steps shall be taken to expel such foreigners.

Laws were made to remove the illegal foreigners as the local leaders pointed out that continuing large-scale migration would create an imbalance and overwhelm the native population— affecting their political, cultural, and land rights.

