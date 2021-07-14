Assam Police Busts Trafficking, Sex-Change Racket; Arrests Six Transgender Persons

The Assam Police arrested seven individuals, including six transgender persons, for running a sex change racket in the state. All of them have been accused of forcibly castrating young boys and selling them in Delhi.

The six were nabbed on Monday, July 12, from the Gandhi Basti area of Guwahati, which falls under the Chandmari Police Station. The racket was busted in the Lalmati area, and the team rescued two young boys on the spot, NDTV reported.

Forced Into Prostitution, Begging

It was Swati Bidhan Baruah who had approached the police about the racket. She runs the Transgender Welfare Board and is Assam's first transgender judge. Baruah received a call from a transgender woman who stated that she had found one of the victims.

The victim detailed Baruah how she managed to escape from the clutches of the culprits while being transported to Delhi. Based on the information provided, the DGP (Director General of Police) ordered the City Police to conduct the investigation, following which they rescued the two minors.

As per The Sentinel, the victim has lodged the following case at the All Women Police Station Panbazar — 161/21 u/s 420/370 (A)/120 (B) r/w section 6 of IT (P) Act).

Victims With Vulnerable Background

The boys who were assaulted belonged to financially weaker sections. They were taken to the national capital on the pretext of job opportunities and then forcibly castrated.

Post the surgery, the accused coerced the minors into begging and prostitution, and later they were sent back to Assam to work professionally. All their earnings were given at the hands of the accused.

The main pivot has been identified as Pinky, who has been running the racket for years. Further investigation into the case is underway in coordination with the Delhi Police.

