All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Government Publishes Fresh Draft Of Amendments To IT Rules 2021, Proposes Appeal Committees

Picture Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Government Publishes Fresh Draft Of Amendments To 'IT Rules 2021,' Proposes Appeal Committees

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  9 Jun 2022 11:28 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

A fresh draft of amendments to the Information Technology Rules 2021 has been published by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The ministry issued the same draft a week before but pulled it out within hours.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 6 issued a re-revised draft of the amendment to the Information Technology Rules 2021 (IT Rules 2021). Firstly, the government published a draft a week before, which they pulled out within some hours. The new draft proposes the formation of government-appointed appeal committees, which will have the exclusive legal power to reject the content-moderation decisions taken by Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and other significant social media intermediaries (SSMIs).

'Understand It First', the IT Rules 2021 introduced by the government last year prescribes a regulatory framework for content regulation of online publishers (current affairs, news, audio-visual content, and other content). The act also directs the SSMIs to set up a mechanism to redress grievances, which will aid in resolving complaints from social media users. The publishers are also prescribed to form a three-tier tool for determining grievances with self-regulation.

Know The Amendments Proposed

The draft of amendments to the IT Rule 2021 suggests the formation of government-appointed appeal committees which would be empowered to reject the content-moderation decisions taken by SSMIs. It means that if the user is not satisfied with the decision of content moderation taken by the grievance redressal officer of the company, the user can directly request the appeal committee for a revised decision. "The Central Government shall constitute one or more Grievance Appellate Committees, which shall consist of a Chairperson and such other Members, as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint," reads the draft by MeitY.

The ministry further adds that every direction given to the company by the appeal committee shall be complied with, reports The Indian Express.

Over and above, the amendment brings extra responsibility for the grievance redressal officer of the company. In case a user files a complaint to the company about content that threatens the country's integrity, infringes copyright, or is fake content. The grievance officer must take action within 72 hours of the prescribed time. For now, the time limit is of 15 days to resolve the issue.

Things Led To This Draft of Amendment

The ministry mentions that the requirement of IT Rules 2021 is to maintain the speedy and consistent mechanism for redressal of grievances filed by the users of an intermediary.

But, in many instances, the government encountered that the intermediary's grievance cell officer doesn't address the complaints of the user satisfactorily.

Thus, an alternate forum for raising complaints has been suggested keeping the interest and rights of the users into consideration, The Indian Express reported.

The press release, which was issued on Monday by the MeitY, adds that the suggested amendments will also protect and guard the 'Constitutional Rights' of the Indian citizen.

Netizens' Reaction Over Amendment Decision

This government decision has brought concerns to social media users as the government hopes to become the decision-making body for content moderation on social media platforms.

The Internet Freedom Foundation, in its Tweet, said, "MeitY will essentially be able to appoint itself to sit on top of social media platforms, & decide what millions of Indians can or cannot say on their Facebook or Twitter profiles. This is being done with no transparency or accountability measures built into the Rules."

Also Read: Actor Sonu Sood Launches New-Age AI-Enabled Social Media App 'Explurger'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
IT Rules 2021 
Social Media 
MeitY Policy 

Must Reads

This Mumbai-Based Organisation's Noble Initiative Brings Ease To Cancer Patients, Creates Blood Donation Database
Government Publishes Fresh Draft Of Amendments To 'IT Rules 2021,' Proposes Appeal Committees
Kanpur Violence: Editors Guild Of India Calls Out News Channel For Irresponsible Conduct, Instigating Disharmony
My Story: 'I Am Artist With Autism And I Have Many Feathers In My Cap'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X