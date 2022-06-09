Actor Sonu Sood Launches New-Age AI-Enabled Social Media App 'Explurger'

The Bollywood actor turned entrepreneur; Sonu Sood launched his social media app,' Explurger' on Tuesday. The actor has dedicated this new-age artificial intelligence-enabled app to travellers as it records their travelling itinerary. 'Explurger' falls in the lifestyle and travel space where users can share photos and videos with family and friends online. The app helps the user in keeping a record of their travelled cities, countries and miles.

Actor Sonu Sood is the co-founder of 'Explurger' as Jitin Bhatia is the CEO and founder of the social media app. The app features a 'Bucket List,' space where the users can create a detailed travel plan and places to visit in future. The app is now available for users to download from Android's 'Play Store' and IOS's 'App Store.' Around 50k users from 40 countries are already using the Explurger's Beta version, reported DNA India.

'Explurger' To Go Beyond Check-ins

Artificial intelligence empowers the app, which pushes it to go beyond check-ins. The freemium app gamifies the users' experience and rewards the user with exciting deals, coupons and discounts for actively using the app. Founder and CEO Jitin Bhatia took to Twitter and said, "Explurger is a dream come true. And it wouldn't have been possible without my friend & Co-Founder @Sonu Sood. Ready to change the social media scene, Explurger is here!"

Celebrities Turned Entrepreneurs

It is not the first instance when actor Sonu Sood has shown his fascination with entrepreneurial activities. In 2020, the actor launched a platform 'Pravasi Rojgar', which aimed at helping migrant workers with their job search. It also received Rs 250 cr funding from an international firm.

Additionally, actor Sara Ali Khan has invested in Souled Store, Athiya Shetty is associated with Stage3, and Anushka Sharma has funded the Blue Tribe. The new investing trend in Bollywood has taken the front tier recently. The intent is to push entrepreneurial activities to the forefront, boosting the economy.

