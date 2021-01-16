"This Attack We Won Like Crazy," Arnab Goswami Allegedly Said On Day Of Pulwama Attack

In a massive development in the ongoing TRP scam case, a 500-page document of alleged chats of Republic TV's Arnab Goswami was allegedly leaked on social media. The alleged chats reveal damning information related to Goswami's proximity with the Prime Minister's office and members of the ruling government, his efforts to manipulate TRPs in his favour and seek help from the BJP government and much more.

The chats allegedly show Goswami and Dasgupta discussing politicians, journalists, news networks, and the TRP system.

In one of the alleged chats of February 14, 2019, Goswami says "This attack we have won like crazy." The message was sent on the same day when 40 CRPF personnel had lost their lives after a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir.

This is what nationalism is supposed to be?



"This attack we have won like crazy"



40 Jawans lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/LNmxyl7878 — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) January 15, 2021





It Seems Pulwama Was A Well Planned Attack On Jawans..



This Is The Nationalism Of These bigots... pic.twitter.com/Y2VwkSeYLg — Anurag (@Anuragkukreti7) January 16, 2021

The alleged chats also reveal that Goswami had prior information about some sensitive events and details including the Balakot airstrikes, three days before it happened.



Dear @PMOIndia who leaked eyes only secret - Balakote strike against Pakistani to Goswami? Is this how you protect military operations & the national interest? pic.twitter.com/zq9PiyfPeF — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 15, 2021





Arnab knew about the Balakot Air Strikes three days before it happened!



He and his friend are chatting that this will "sweep the polls". Who told him?



This is a clear criminal offence under OFFICIAL SECRETS ACT



Arnab must be immediately ARRESTED for this & tried for TREASON. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 15, 2021

WOW THIS IS BIG!

So Arnab had information on top Military secrets days before Balakot airstrike? 🔥😱#ArnabGoswami #ArnabGate pic.twitter.com/3sX7rOuaeA — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 15, 2021

Arnab Goswami knew about the air strikes on Balakot, three days before they happened? Worse, he shared it on chat? Secrecy of military operations in India aren't sacrosanct any more? https://t.co/Q1KgDdTjLh — Saikat Datta (@saikatd) January 15, 2021

Balakot air strike happened on early morning of 26th Feb. https://t.co/ZUfDvxKDM3 — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) January 15, 2021

Pre and Post Balakot. pic.twitter.com/Sf3Gcl0mId — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) January 15, 2021













In the alleged chats, there are several pages of Goswami conversing with former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta. Several portions of the alleged chat have been leaked on social media. The alleged chats primarily show how Goswami asked for help to push the TRPs of the channel ahead of other news channels.



The alleged chats also reveal that Goswami and Dasgupta met regularly, joked about politicians, discussed crucial political developments, and gossiped about journalists such as Rajdeep Sardesai ("he is losing his job"), Sagarika Ghose ("she is rotting in Times"), Aroon Purie ("part of a Cong propaganda machine"), Ashok Malik ("such a hypocrite"), Rajat Sharma (an "utter fool" with a "substandard channel"), Rahul Shivshankar ("an ass"), and business journalists ("all bloody bootlickers").

Some alleged chats from 2019 shows Goswami and Dasgupta discussing Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and how she helps in generating TRPs. "Kangana is a massive rating earner", Goswami says.

Goswami's alleged WhatsApp chat was leaked on social media on the same day when the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing in the TRP Scam case till 29 January. The Mumbai Police also said that they will not arrest Goswami until the next hearing.

Also Read: Arnab Goswami's 500 Page Alleged WhatsApp Chat With Former BARC CEO Leaked On Social Media

