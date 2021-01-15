Trending

Arnab Goswami's 500 Page WhatsApp Chat With Former BARC CEO Allegedly Leaked On Social Media

The detailed chats reveal damning information related to Arnab Goswami's proximity with the Prime Minister's office and members of the ruling government and his efforts to manipulate TRPs.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   15 Jan 2021 9:33 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
In a massive development in the ongoing TRP scam case, a 500-page document of conversations between Republic TV's Arnab Goswami and Former Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Das Gupta was allegedly leaked on social media.

The detailed chats reveal damning information related to Goswami's proximity with the Prime Minister's office and members of the ruling government, his efforts to manipulate TRPs in his favour and seek help from the BJP government and much more.

Some chats allegedly show Goswami assuring help from PMO with relations to the TRPs.

In one of the chat messages circulating online, former BARC CEO allegedly sent a confidential BARC letter to Goswami saying that he had jammed the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) while Goswami allegedly replied that he might meet the Prime Minister regarding the matter.

Some messages also suggest that Dasgupta told Goswami that Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reform proposal to measure TV viewership digitally using special software installed in the set-top box would politically hurt both Republic channel and the BJP.

In the alleged chats, Former BARC CEO asks Goswami to use his influence with the ruling party leaders to sabotage TRAI reform to install automatic digital measurement software and replace the manual system of meter installation households.

Goswami's alleged WhatsApp chat with Dasgupta was leaked on social media on the same day when the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing in the TRP Scam case till 29 January. The Mumbai Police also said that they will not arrest Goswami until the next hearing.

