Arnab Goswami's 500 Page WhatsApp Chat With Former BARC CEO Allegedly Leaked On Social Media

In a massive development in the ongoing TRP scam case, a 500-page document of conversations between Republic TV's Arnab Goswami and Former Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Das Gupta was allegedly leaked on social media.

These are a few snapshots of the damning leaked WhatsApp chats between BARC CEO & #ArnabGoswami. They show many conspiracies&unprecedented access to power in this govt; gross abuse of his media&his position as power broker. In any Rule of law country, he would be in jail for long pic.twitter.com/6aGOR6BRQJ — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 15, 2021

The detailed chats reveal damning information related to Goswami's proximity with the Prime Minister's office and members of the ruling government, his efforts to manipulate TRPs in his favour and seek help from the BJP government and much more.

Chats of Arnab Goswami related to rigging of TRP. This Anti-National Goswami is not only a TRP Terrorist but a person, who is also accused of abetment of suicide and absconding. Nation wants to know where is this TRP Terrorist hiding? pic.twitter.com/n7PwIcKjIr — Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) January 15, 2021

Some chats allegedly show Goswami assuring help from PMO with relations to the TRPs.

In one of the chat messages circulating online, former BARC CEO allegedly sent a confidential BARC letter to Goswami saying that he had jammed the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) while Goswami allegedly replied that he might meet the Prime Minister regarding the matter.

Some messages also suggest that Dasgupta told Goswami that Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reform proposal to measure TV viewership digitally using special software installed in the set-top box would politically hurt both Republic channel and the BJP.

Mumbai Police supplementary charge sheet on TRP scam suggests ex BARC CEO(recently arrested) told Arnab that TRAI reform proposal to measure TV viewership digitally via a special software installed in set top box would politically hurt both Republic channel and BJP. (Contd) — M K Venu (@mkvenu1) January 15, 2021

In the alleged chats, Former BARC CEO asks Goswami to use his influence with the ruling party leaders to sabotage TRAI reform to install automatic digital measurement software and replace the manual system of meter installation households.

Former BARC CEO tells Arnab to use his influence with top ruling party leaders to sabotage TRAI reform to install automatic digital measurement software to replace the manual and corrupt system of meter installation households. (Contd) — M K Venu (@mkvenu1) January 15, 2021

Goswami's alleged WhatsApp chat with Dasgupta was leaked on social media on the same day when the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing in the TRP Scam case till 29 January. The Mumbai Police also said that they will not arrest Goswami until the next hearing.



