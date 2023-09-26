All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Googles Final Bid To Reverse €2.6 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Google's Final Bid To Reverse €2.6 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

Others/World,  26 Sep 2023 12:49 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

Google is making a final attempt to reverse a colossal €2.6 billion fine imposed by the European Union (EU) for alleged antitrust violations. The tech giant's legal battle with EU regulators has been ongoing for several years, and this latest move signals a pivotal moment in a protracted legal struggle that could have far-reaching implications for both Google and the tech industry as a whole.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The dispute between Google and the EU dates back to 2017, when the European Commission fined the company a record-breaking €2.6 billion (approximately $3 billion at the time) for allegedly abusing its dominance in the search engine market to promote its own online shopping service, thereby stifling competition. The fine was accompanied by a directive ordering Google to cease its anticompetitive practices. Google immediately appealed the decision and, over the years, engaged in a series of legal battles, hoping to overturn or reduce the substantial fine. Despite the tech giant's efforts, the EU upheld its decision in subsequent legal proceedings, leading to the current stage of the dispute.

The latest legal move by Google involves presenting its case before the European Court of Justice (ECJ), the highest court within the EU. The company is arguing that the EU's decision was flawed and that it did not adequately prove Google's anti-competitive behavior. Google's legal team contends that the EU's approach failed to consider the evolving nature of the online marketplace and the genuine benefits that its services bring to consumers.

On the other side of the courtroom, the European Commission is vigorously defending its decision, asserting that Google's actions had indeed harmed fair competition in the online shopping sector. The EU's stance remains that Google's conduct had the effect of reducing consumer choice and stifling innovation in the market.

The outcome of this legal battle carries significant consequences for Google and the tech industry at large. If Google succeeds in overturning or reducing the fine, it could set a precedent for how antitrust regulations are enforced against tech giants in Europe. Conversely, if the ECJ upholds the fine, it would signify a strong stance by European authorities against anticompetitive behavior by major tech companies, potentially impacting how they conduct business within the EU.

Google's last-ditch effort to reverse the €2.6 billion EU antitrust fine represents a critical juncture in the company's ongoing legal battle with European regulators. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for how antitrust regulations are enforced within the tech industry, making it a closely watched legal showdown. As Google presents its case before the European Court of Justice, the tech giant, the European Commission, and industry observers are eagerly awaiting a verdict that will shape the future of competition and regulation in the digital space.

Also Read: 4 Games That Currently Define The Role Of The Gaming Industry

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Google 
Consumers 
EU 
European Commission 
Legal 
Digital 
Tech 
Market 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X