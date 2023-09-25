4 Games That Currently Define The Role Of The Gaming Industry

The types of games that you can play now are in a world of their own compared to older games - and it’s only going to continue developing. In the past, those were quite limited in terms of gameplay actions, picture quality, etc.



Today, motion capture performances, gameplay mechanics, and multiplayer have made gaming incredibly immersive. There have been incredible changes made to the gaming industry in a remarkably short period. It's almost overwhelming to think about where the technological advancements in gaming will be in just 5-10 years from now. Augmented Reality overlays computer-generated images into your environment. This lets you interact with games whilst being grounded in a physical space. This is an exceptional development that could lead to uses that go far beyond gaming. People may, one day, be able to get rid of physical hardware completely and work/play via computer-generated images that are shown in their environment. The gaming industry has also made it super easy to buy games and in-game purchases online. The level of convenience available nowadays was unthinkable 10 years ago. You can purchase games, and in-game add-ons without having to go to the games store or wait for it to be delivered. With the same logic, you can simply buy and download games directly onto your console and start playing, even whilst it's still downloading!





Online Poker



With the internet's arrival, a beloved classic found a digital makeover: online poker breathed fresh life into the traditional card game. With an online poker platform available to play at any time, more people turn to it compared to visiting a physical casino. Beginners also don’t have to ask the experienced players to teach them the rules. Players can find absolutely everything they need online. This means that people who may initially feel intimidated to play poker with others in real life can still enjoy the game online. Daily, countless players dive into poker tournaments and cash games, contributing to the substantial revenue stream that online casinos generate. The online poker player base is very interesting. Over 100 million people around the world enjoy playing online poker. Money-related figures are equally impressive. In 2020, the game’s revenue reached a staggering $3.3 billion globally. People love having a variety of games to choose from. There’s an excellent range of poker games that you can choose from, meaning that your specific preferences are catered to. From the strategic prowess of Texas Hold'em to the thrill of Omaha. Platforms ensure every poker fan finds their favorite in the library section. Live dealer poker stands as a testament, where players engage with human dealers via streaming. When joining virtual poker tables, it’s not only the process of dealing cards. It’s witnessing a story of how tech developments mesh with the art of gameplay.

Fortnite Fortnite’s battle royale mode is its trademark, where 100 players fight till the last one stands. They are parachuted onto an island and must scavenge for resources, build structures, and outlast opponents. This game's appeal is its accessibility as it’s available on various platforms. Players can dive into its virtual battlegrounds solo or in teams. Let’s not forget to mention that it hosts over 350 million players worldwide. Internet connectivity is a must for Fortnite, given its online multiplayer nature. The online multiplayer element of Fortnite means that you need a reliable internet connection. The advancements in tech are making this more possible across more areas now than before.

Pokémon Go Pokemon Go was a super interactive game where you would walk around outside and try to capture creatures. You would point your camera to your surroundings and be able to see the AR creatures. It’s an excellent example of how Augmented Reality can be used for entertainment. Millions of people play Pokemon Go and during its launch, it was a pop culture hit. Pokémon Go's release in 2016 changed the trajectory of mobile gaming.