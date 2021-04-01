Google Maps To Start Showing Green Routes To Reduce Carbon Footprint Generated During Journey

Google Maps is planning to provide default routes to drivers that generate the lowest carbon footprints and make their journey more eco-friendly. The app would calculate the suggested route based on factors like congestion history, traffic data and road inclines, reported The Indian Express.

Carbon footprint is the accumulation of the total greenhouse gas emitted by the action of an individual, organisation, event or product. A reduction in the carbon footprint of a journey would result in lower greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

Google conducted a detailed study on the emission database history of different vehicles and roads in the US and established that for 50 per cent of the analysed routes, it was able to provide a more eco-friendly alternative.

If users opt for an alternative route that might be significantly faster, the app will provide options for the comparison of the estimated emissions on the default route and the alternative route. This updated feature of Google Maps would be first launched in the United States this year. Once fully functional in the US, Google will gradually roll out the feature globally. After the launch, the default route that is to be displayed in the app is the one with the lowest carbon footprint generation. Though the tech major assured of a global expansion, no specific timelines were provided as to when the feature will be launched in India. Other Features From June



From June 2021, Google will roll out other features like warning drivers while driving through low emission zones where some vehicles are restricted and the option to compare travelling by car, cycle, public transport, etc.

In addition to that, Google takes a step further by working on launching new map layers for the weather and air quality. While the weather layer is planned to be operational globally, the air quality layer is reportedly to be operational first in Australia, India and the US.

