Madras High Court Orders Payment Of 25% Of Man's Salary To Abandoned Mom

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, March 31, ordered payment of 25 per cent of the monthly salary earned by a government school clerk to his mother after he stopped taking care of her.

The government school clerk had obtained the job on compassionate grounds after his father's death. But after getting the job, he stopped looking after his mother.

The judge made the observations while passing interim orders on a writ petition from R Valliammal of Melmalayanur.



Justice S Vaidyanathan ordered that the petitioner is entitled to 25 per cent of the gross monthly income of her son, and the authorities shall ensure that the said portion of the amount is deducted from his salary and paid directly to the petitioner by way of NEFT or RTGS every month, pending disposal of the writ petition, reported The New Indian Express.

The woman admitted that after her son joined the duty in 2013, he began attacking her, both verbally and physically.

She contacted the local police and registered an FIR on June 5, 2020. She was distressed by the continuous torture of her son and moved to the High Court.

According to the petitioner, her husband, who was a headmaster of a school, passed away on June 1, 1998, leaving behind his wife, two sons and two daughters.

On the basis of assurance given by Desinguraja, his son, that he would take care of the entire family, especially the mother, other legal heirs, he was given the job.

The petitioner requested the concerned authorities to initiate disciplinary proceedings against her son, who is presently working as a clerk at Government Higher Secondary School in Devanur.

During the hearing, the judge also cited a recent judgment dated February 19, which had made it clear that those who abandon senior citizens shall be imprisoned in terms under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The judge ordered notice returnable by June 14 to the son to decide on the issue of punishment.

