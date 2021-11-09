Google Launches $1,000 Scholarship For Women Pursuing Computer Science Degree

Technology giant Google recently announced scholarships for women pursuing a degree in Computer science. Called 'Generation Google Scholarship', it is open to all students who meet the basic requirement.

It will offer $1,000 to students pursuing a full-time bachelor's degree and have been enrolled in the 2021-2023 academic session and will be provided on the basis of the strength of each student's commitment towards diversity, equity, inclusion and innovation, and academic performance.

The candidate must be enrolled as a regular student for a technical degree in 2021-2023 and when completing the scholarship programme he/she must be in the second year of her degree studying in an Asia Pacific accredited university. The applicants must have a strong academic record.



How To Enrol in Google Scholarship?

Applicants need to submit their resume highlighting their technical skills and participation in community engagement and academic transcripts from their current or prior institutions. Candidates are also required to submit two 400-word essays, which have to be written in English, reported The Indian Express. These essays will assess their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and financial need. Students can apply and check the eligibility criteria at Generation Google Scholarship (Asia Pacific).

The last date of application is December 10, 2021.

