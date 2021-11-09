Army Signs MoU With University Of Kashmir To Provide Distance Education Courses To Soldiers

The Indian Army on Monday, November 8, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Kashmir for providing distance learning courses to soldiers posted in the Vlley.

According to the MoU, the Indian Army soldiers will be able to get admission to different courses offered by the Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir. Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Talat Ahmad and General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey signed the MoU at Gandhi Hall, University of Kashmir, The Indian Express reported.



The types of courses available to soldiers range from six-month certificate courses to one-year diploma and two-year postgraduate courses. As many as 18 courses are presently available for enrolment by the Army personnel, which will be increased in due course of time.



The courses featured in the MoU includes MA/ MSc (Maths), MA (English), MA (Urdu), MA (Education) among 2-year courses and Computer Applications, Web designing, Cyber Law, Tourism Management) etc in PG Diploma courses.

Historic Day For Kashmir University

Professor Talat Ahmad said it was a historic day for the university, Srinagar and Chinar Corps, having established a long-term relationship to provide distance education courses to Army personnel presently serving in Kashmir valley.



While addressing the gathering, Professor Ahmad emphasised on core values of UoK and mentioned the vital significance of long-term MoU which will benefit the Army personnel.



In his address, Lt Gen Pandey praised the milestone achieved in the field of education, which will empower the soldiers of the Chinar Corps in performing their duties in a challenging environment.



He said the University of Kashmir, with its rich heritage, culture and academia, will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Army personnel and civil defence employees of Chinar Corps to pursue higher educational qualifications, domain specialisation and subject matter expertise.

