All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Army Signs MoU With University Of Kashmir To Provide Distance Education Courses To Soldiers

Image Credits: Zee News

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Army Signs MoU With University Of Kashmir To Provide Distance Education Courses To Soldiers

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Jammu and Kashmir,  9 Nov 2021 10:31 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The types of courses available to soldiers range from six-month certificate courses to one-year diploma and two-year postgraduate courses. As many as 18 courses are presently available for enrolment by the Army personnel, which will be increased in due course of time.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Army on Monday, November 8, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Kashmir for providing distance learning courses to soldiers posted in the Vlley.

According to the MoU, the Indian Army soldiers will be able to get admission to different courses offered by the Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir. Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Talat Ahmad and General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey signed the MoU at Gandhi Hall, University of Kashmir, The Indian Express reported.

The types of courses available to soldiers range from six-month certificate courses to one-year diploma and two-year postgraduate courses. As many as 18 courses are presently available for enrolment by the Army personnel, which will be increased in due course of time.

The courses featured in the MoU includes MA/ MSc (Maths), MA (English), MA (Urdu), MA (Education) among 2-year courses and Computer Applications, Web designing, Cyber Law, Tourism Management) etc in PG Diploma courses.

Historic Day For Kashmir University

Professor Talat Ahmad said it was a historic day for the university, Srinagar and Chinar Corps, having established a long-term relationship to provide distance education courses to Army personnel presently serving in Kashmir valley.

While addressing the gathering, Professor Ahmad emphasised on core values of UoK and mentioned the vital significance of long-term MoU which will benefit the Army personnel.

In his address, Lt Gen Pandey praised the milestone achieved in the field of education, which will empower the soldiers of the Chinar Corps in performing their duties in a challenging environment.

He said the University of Kashmir, with its rich heritage, culture and academia, will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Army personnel and civil defence employees of Chinar Corps to pursue higher educational qualifications, domain specialisation and subject matter expertise.

Also Read: Chennai School Maintains Caste-Based Attendance For 'Administrative Purpose', Faces Action


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Indian Army 
University of Kashmir 
Distance courses for Army 
Army personnel 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X