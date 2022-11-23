Google Collaborates With Karnataka To Support Emerging Startups, Empower Women Founders

Tech giant Google signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Karnataka on Thursday (November 17) to support emerging startups across the state. The tech giant will provide online safety and digital programmes for school children, training and mentorship initiatives for startups, and certificates for those seeking jobs to bolster the growth of startups.

What All Will Google Provide?

According to a statement, Alphabet Inc would work with women-led founders and startups in tier-2 and tier-3 cities to offer essential training, access to partners, and expertise on Google's suite of tools and technologies. It will also conduct knowledge and mentorship sessions in fields like cloud, user experience, android, web, product strategy, leadership, and marketing. Google stated that it would work with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) to achieve this.

To provide youth and job seekers with training that will prepare them for employment in the digital economy, the American multinational will offer scholarships. Qualified people will also be assisted in enrolling in Google's Career Certification programme, which will train them in high-demand digital skills like IT, project management, UX design, automation, and data analytics. It will also assist certificate holders in locating employment in the sector.

Google also intends to equip teachers with the necessary training to guide students on a safe and smart path on their digital journeys with an engaging curriculum. Additionally, to increase the adoption of digital payments and spread awareness among users, the company will collaborate with the Karnataka Fintech Task Group.

Startup Revolution In Karnataka

According to a report by Business Today, CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education from the Government of Karnataka, said that Karnataka has been at the fore of the startup revolution, and the state wants to create a collaborative and inclusive digital environment where startups can grow and thrive. He reassured his belief in the collaboration and said this would also support entrepreneurs and creators from growing tech clusters beyond Bengaluru.

As per Karthik Padmanabhan, developer relations lead at Google India, the country's startup culture is thriving, but not all entrepreneurs have the necessary access to funding, support, or mentoring programmes that may assist them in developing innovative ideas and scaling up.

Also Read: Life Comes Full Circle! 3 Years After Rejection From IIM Bangalore, Influencer Visits Institute As Guest Speaker