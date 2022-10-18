'Be Internet Awesome': Google Teams Up With Assam Govt To Drive Digital-Led Learning Among Youth

Tech giant Google inked a pact with the Assam government on Monday (October 17) to drive digital-led learning and skill development for youth in the state. The initiative will boost students' digital skills to make them future leaders and safe in the online world.

Under the same collaboration, the tech giant will team up with the Assam Government's Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department (SEED) to improve their digitisation efforts with learning solutions and tools. The effort is to equip the state's youth with digital skills to help them lead in the future.

According to officials, this collaboration will also promote the fundamentals of digital citizenship, literacy and online safety to school students through the 'Be Internet Awesome' programme. The initiative will also boost digitisation in the schools of the state.

A MoU has been signed between @asdm_social & @GoogleIndia in presence of HCM Dr @himantabiswa & other dignitaries.

This MoU will support the @mygovassam in skilling youths by helping them develop job ready in digital and business skills through Google Career Certificate Courses. pic.twitter.com/trkVuv2E22 — Assam Skill Development Mission (@asdm_social) October 17, 2022

Scholarships For Assam's Youth

According to a statement, the tech giant will also extend scholarships to the state's youth for Google Career Certificates in collaboration with the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM). This joint initiative would enable youth to become job-ready for the demand for digital talent.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the programme will also support and guide qualified applicants to pursue Google career certificates in high-demand job fields- IT automation, IT support, data analytics, and project management, among others.

The statement reads, "These learners will also be able to connect with employers who have an ongoing demand for these skills through a hiring pool that recognises the certificates."

Online Safety Now A Priority

Apart from digital upskilling, the students will also be taught about online security and safety that would lead them to be safe in the online space. According to a report, India stands in the third position globally regarding cyber security cases. In 2021, the country reported 86 million cyber breaches, out of which several were severe offences.

Therefore, it becomes essential for students to learn the fundamental of cybersecurity and safety at an early age. The Assam government and Google are also planning to launch several other programmes under this collaboration which will help the state's digitisation.

Also Read: Improvement In Health Infrastructure, Increase In Medical Seats: What Led To Growth Of Medical Education In India?