Improvement In Health Infrastructure, Increase In Medical Seats: What Led To Growth Of Medical Education In India?

The annual average growth of medical colleges in India from 2011 to 2021 stands at 5.1 per cent, where states like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have performed exceptionally well with the highest share of private and government medical colleges. The increase in medical colleges across the country providing UG and PG courses has greatly relieved medical aspirants.

A data by the Health Ministry reveals that government MBBS seats have increased by 155 per cent in the last decade, and 97 per cent seats have been increased in private colleges. The data also shows that Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany are the top countries with the highest number of Indian-origin doctors.

According to a data analysis report by KPMG for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the number of medical seats at the UG level has increased by 121 per cent between 2011 and 2021. Along with the increase in medical centers, there has been significant growth in the number of government-run and private medical colleges.

In the last ten years, government medical colleges have increased to 321 from 154, and private colleges increased to 291 from 181. The improvement in medical infrastructure across the country would lead to the availability of doctors in remote areas as well in the coming times.

What Led To Growth In Medical Education?

Earlier this year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government had taken several steps to further improve the country's medical infrastructure and increase doctors' availability. The government has also approved the formation of the National Commission for Allied Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act 2021.

The NCAHP Act 2021 is constituted to develop the number of medical seats across the country, and an interim committee has been notified as per the act's provisions. A state-oriented scheme has also been implemented through which new medical schools are being established by upgrading the existing hospitals.

According to a report by India Today, as many as 157 new medical colleges have been approved, and 71 are already made operational. The expansion of medical colleges is increasing medical seats across the country. As the number of medical aspirants is increasing year-on-year (YoY), such initiatives by the government are turning out to be effective in accommodating all the students.

