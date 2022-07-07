Google Announces 'Startup School India' To Help 10,000 Startups In Tier 2 & 3 Cities

Google announced the launch of the Startup School India (SSI) on July 6, as part of the Google for Startups initiative aiming to collect relevant information on startup building into a systematic curriculum to help 10,000 startups in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The nine-week virtual programme will involve fireside chats by bringing together investors, successful entrepreneurs and programmers from across the startup ecosystem, reported Business Standard.

What Will Startup School Provide?

Within this programme, the subjects covered would include fintech, language, job search, social media and networking, business-to-business and business-to-consumer e-commerce.

Other topics covered in the curriculum's instructional modules would be an effective product strategy, user acquisition, product user value and designing apps for the next billion users in markets like India.

A blog post by Google read, "Aimed at early-stage founders with a minimum viable product, the programme provides the flexibility of a virtual curriculum and allows attendees to pick and choose the modules they'd like to tune in for," quoted India Today.

Further, there will be chances for entrepreneurs to learn from conversations about what makes a successful founder, formalising recruiting, and other essential factors.

Why Is Startup School Required?

Despite India's large number of startups, 90 per cent fail during the first five years of function due to the same significant issues, including lack of leadership, inaccurate demand projections, uncontrolled financial burn, or inefficient feedback loops.

The most recent initiative recognises this gap and the necessity for programmes that can assemble obtained information into a structured curriculum and disperse it over a large geographic area.

The tech giant said in a blog post, "Startup School India, a Google for Startups initiative, is designed to do precisely that as we align our efforts to support this expansion."

