All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Google Announces Startup School India To Help 10,000 Startups In Tier 2 & 3 Cities

Image Credit- Freepik (Representative)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Google Announces 'Startup School India' To Help 10,000 Startups In Tier 2 & 3 Cities

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  7 July 2022 8:16 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The nine-week virtual programme will involve fireside chats by bringing together investors, successful entrepreneurs and programmers from across the startup ecosystem.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Google announced the launch of the Startup School India (SSI) on July 6, as part of the Google for Startups initiative aiming to collect relevant information on startup building into a systematic curriculum to help 10,000 startups in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The nine-week virtual programme will involve fireside chats by bringing together investors, successful entrepreneurs and programmers from across the startup ecosystem, reported Business Standard.

What Will Startup School Provide?

Within this programme, the subjects covered would include fintech, language, job search, social media and networking, business-to-business and business-to-consumer e-commerce.

Other topics covered in the curriculum's instructional modules would be an effective product strategy, user acquisition, product user value and designing apps for the next billion users in markets like India.

A blog post by Google read, "Aimed at early-stage founders with a minimum viable product, the programme provides the flexibility of a virtual curriculum and allows attendees to pick and choose the modules they'd like to tune in for," quoted India Today.

Further, there will be chances for entrepreneurs to learn from conversations about what makes a successful founder, formalising recruiting, and other essential factors.

Why Is Startup School Required?

Despite India's large number of startups, 90 per cent fail during the first five years of function due to the same significant issues, including lack of leadership, inaccurate demand projections, uncontrolled financial burn, or inefficient feedback loops.

The most recent initiative recognises this gap and the necessity for programmes that can assemble obtained information into a structured curriculum and disperse it over a large geographic area.

The tech giant said in a blog post, "Startup School India, a Google for Startups initiative, is designed to do precisely that as we align our efforts to support this expansion."

Also Read: Despite Rising COVID Cases, 81.4% Of Students Feel Safe About Returning To School: Survey

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Google 
Startup School India 
Startup 
Entrepreneurs 

Must Reads

Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Sanitary Napkins In Schools, Directs Delhi HC To Government
Bihar Teacher Returns 33-Month Salary Of Rs 24 Lakh, Says Teaching In College Is Like 'Academic Death'
Ward Councillor Abducted By Locals For Not Showing Up After Election? Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim
New COVID Variant Breakout Detected As India Reports Nearly 19,000 New Cases In 24 Hours
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X