Caste discrimination
Despite Rising COVID Cases, 81.4% Of Students Feel Safe About Returning To School: Survey

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

India,  6 July 2022 10:51 AM GMT

Brainly surveyed middle and high school students to understand the generic sentiment of Indian students about returning to a traditional classroom set-up and what it holds for them.

In a recent survey conducted by Brainly, as many as 81.4 per cent of students have said that despite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, they feel safe about returning to school.

The Brainly survey revealed that 67 per cent of students had expressed excitement about returning to the classroom, while around 56.4 per cent were cheerful about the possibility of meeting their friends and teachers.

Concerning the widespread adoption of technology in learning, 73.6 per cent of students said they utilise online platforms for homework, and 30.5 per cent accepted they use techno-gadgets on a regular basis.

Students Take On Returning To School

Brainly conducted the survey among middle and high school students to understand the generic sentiment of Indian students about returning to a traditional classroom set-up and what it holds for them.

The survey noted, "Following two years of remote, hybrid, and socially distant learning, students are returning to classrooms now. Despite the disruption, the pandemic ushered in a new learning mechanism for students in India that's set to cement itself further going forward," quoted News 18.

Other Findings Of Survey

Besides the general view about returning to school, 27.1 per cent of students chose mathematics as their most preferred subject, while around 39.3 per cent ascribed it to be the most challenging. Further, 26.7 per cent of students voted for English as the second favourite, followed by 24.3 per cent standing by science as the third most loved.

Concerning the classroom activities, 36.5 per cent of students said they enjoyed giving presentations, and 23.4 per cent spoke in favour of debates. Further, 57.1 per cent of students voted for extracurricular activities, followed by 49 per cent opting for sports as a favourite activity.

Narasimha Jayakumar, Managing Director, India, Brainly, said that the significance of online learning is beginning to become apparent to both students and parents. He said, "Owing to the assurance and quality that edtech promises, there is a growing preference for hybrid learning models that will take precedence and become a norm for modern-day education. Brainly is focused on its efforts to make online learning a more immersive and personalised experience in India and expand its services to make quality learning available to all," quoted the above-mentioned publication.

Also Read: Father-Daughter Duo Script History By Flying Hawk Sortie Together, Netizens Call It A 'Glorious Past Promising Future'

COVID-19 
Students 
Schools 
Covid Students 

