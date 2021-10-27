All section
Caste discrimination
Fall From Grace! National Gold Medallist Sprinter Lokesh Struggles To Make Ends Meet

Image Credit: Twitter/ Andrew Amsan

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Fall From Grace! National Gold Medallist Sprinter Lokesh Struggles To Make Ends Meet

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

Chhattisgarh,  27 Oct 2021 1:04 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

Lokesh Kumar bagged a gold medal in 200m in April this year. However, six months down the line and Kumar is in dire straits. Unable to afford milk, he drinks warm water as a substitute.

Neeraj Chopra might have clinched a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. However, many athletes still struggle for basic needs even after winning medals at various national championships.

Father Is A Rickshaw Puller And Mother Is A Housemaid

One such struggling athlete is Lokesh Kumar, a sprinter from Delhi who bagged a gold medal in 200m in April this year. However, six months down the line and Kumar is in dire straits.

"My father is a rickshaw puller who earns on a daily basis, and mother used to work as a maid in bungalows and earns 2,500 per month, so there is specific monthly earning, if we get food at one time there is no guarantee that we will get next time or the next day, A national level athlete needs a proper diet for his game, but I fail, to get that. With the help of my coach, I have some dry fruits to eat, and he also provides me with some necessary things to eat, but still, I am not able to get a proper diet," The New Indian Express reported Kumar as saying.

He also has to travel to many places for practice, which impacts his training practice and routine. " I have to travel from far, and I also need money for proper milk intake, so I have to cut my travel expense which I can't afford to, so I cut down on my milk intake, and I drink warm water as a substitute," he rued

Vipin Lohit, Kumar's coach, said that he has full confidence in the sprinter's abilities and is sure that he will overcome all odds to make a name for himself.

The story of Kumar's plight, however, is not new. The tale of the forgotten is one that is all too familiar.

Also Read : Mohammed Salah: How He Is Eradicating Poverty From His Village In Egypt


Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Abbas Rizvi
