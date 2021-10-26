Goa CM Accused Of Endemic Corruption By Former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Months Ahead Of Polls

In an explosive interview with India Today TV Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai, Meghalaya's Governor Satya Pal Malik alleged there was corruption in Goa "in everything" when he was the governor of the state and that he was shifted to Meghalaya for raising the issue.

Malik said there was mismanagement in handling the COVID crisis in the state of Goa. "There was corruption in almost everything the Goa government did. I was removed for my allegation of corruption against the Goa government. I am Lohiaite, I have spent time with Charan Singh, and I can't tolerate corruption. The plan of the Goa government of door to door distribution of ration was impractical as it was done on the insistence of a company that paid money to the government. I was asked by the people, even from Congress, to investigate the matter. I investigated the matter and informed the Prime Minister about it," he said.

Unnecessary Demolish Of Governor's House

"They asked the same people in place who were behind the plan about the allegation. They will never accept that they were wrong. There is an area near the airport from where the trucks are being used for mining passes. I asked the government to stop them in view of COVID, but the government didn't listen, and later on, it came out to be a hotspot. Today, people are scared to speak the truth in the country. There was no need to have a new Governor's house in the place of the existing one. It is a functioning heritage property, and there is no need to demolish it. The situation made me say it openly in public. Especially it is proposed when the government was under incredible financial stress; it should not be done," he added.

Opposition Leaders Demand Resignation

Goa Opposition leaders rushed to demand that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant step down. Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Digambar Kamat said Sawant has "no moral right to continue" after the governor's indictment.

Hon'ble Governor Satya Pal Malik Ji always stood for the People of Goa. He spoke the truth & completely exposed corrupt @BJP4Goa @GovtofGoa. @goacm has no moral right to continue in power after revelations made by a Constitutional Head. @DrPramodPSawant must resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/Ro0uTdnntw — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) October 25, 2021

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said Malik's comments "vindicated" the Congress charge' of "BJP making 'Business of people's sickness' during the Covid-19 pandemic," as reported by Hindustan Times.

Thank you Hon'ble Governor Satya Pal Malikji.Goa will always remain indebted to you for your candid admission of corrupt regime of @BJP4Goa @goacm @PramodGoa. U have vindicated @INCGoa's charge of BJP making "Business fr People's Sickness" during CovidPandemic. ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/tzvDkRCUOd — Girish Chodankar (@girishgoa) October 25, 2021

Trinamool Congress leader parliamentary leader Derek O' Brein, whose party is establishing its presence in the state ahead of the state elections early next year, gave the chief minister to resign within 72 hours. He has also demanded a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe all the allegations of corruption.

EXPLOSIVE revelations by (BJP apptd) former Governor of Goa who is current Governor of Meghalaya. Openly exposing the CORRUPTION of Goa govt & CM.



Trinamool demands:



👉 Resignation of Goa CM in 72 hrs

👉 Judicial Enquiry with retd. SC Judge into corruption#SawantMustResign pic.twitter.com/th1EMYv7se — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) October 25, 2021

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted that Governor Satyapal Malik's statements show the extent of public loot and corruption going on in Goa. "In Independent India, this is the very first time a governor felt the need to speak against the corruption of his own party's CM. It means corruption by Sawant Govt is so huge." he wrote.

Governor Satyapal Malik'a statement shows the extent of corruption & public loot going on in Goa. This is the first time in independent India that a Governor felt the need to speak against corruption of his own party's CM. It means corruption by Sawant Govt is so huge (1/n) pic.twitter.com/917TCTxXHK — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 25, 2021





First time in independent India's HISTORY,



A sitting Governor appointed by Centre (BJP), has EXPOSED a sitting BJP CM's Corruption!



"There was corruption in everything the Goa govt did"#ResignPramodSawant pic.twitter.com/hwJLqRsgaU — Siddharth (@ethicalsid) October 26, 2021

The Chief Minister of Goa has also been criticised in the past when he made comments regarding the nightlife of Goa, saying why children stay all night at the beach. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state in February next year.



Also Read : 'From India, For The World': Rajnikanth Unveils Voice-Based Social Media App 'HOOTE'



