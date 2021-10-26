All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Goa CM Accused Of Endemic Corruption By Former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Months Ahead Of Polls

Image Credit: NDTV

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Goa CM Accused Of Endemic Corruption By Former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Months Ahead Of Polls

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

Goa,  26 Oct 2021 1:37 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

The plan of the Goa government of door to door distribution of ration was impractical as it was done on the insistence of a company that paid money to the government, he said.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In an explosive interview with India Today TV Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai, Meghalaya's Governor Satya Pal Malik alleged there was corruption in Goa "in everything" when he was the governor of the state and that he was shifted to Meghalaya for raising the issue.

Malik said there was mismanagement in handling the COVID crisis in the state of Goa. "There was corruption in almost everything the Goa government did. I was removed for my allegation of corruption against the Goa government. I am Lohiaite, I have spent time with Charan Singh, and I can't tolerate corruption. The plan of the Goa government of door to door distribution of ration was impractical as it was done on the insistence of a company that paid money to the government. I was asked by the people, even from Congress, to investigate the matter. I investigated the matter and informed the Prime Minister about it," he said.

Unnecessary Demolish Of Governor's House

"They asked the same people in place who were behind the plan about the allegation. They will never accept that they were wrong. There is an area near the airport from where the trucks are being used for mining passes. I asked the government to stop them in view of COVID, but the government didn't listen, and later on, it came out to be a hotspot. Today, people are scared to speak the truth in the country. There was no need to have a new Governor's house in the place of the existing one. It is a functioning heritage property, and there is no need to demolish it. The situation made me say it openly in public. Especially it is proposed when the government was under incredible financial stress; it should not be done," he added.

Opposition Leaders Demand Resignation

Goa Opposition leaders rushed to demand that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant step down. Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Digambar Kamat said Sawant has "no moral right to continue" after the governor's indictment.

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said Malik's comments "vindicated" the Congress charge' of "BJP making 'Business of people's sickness' during the Covid-19 pandemic," as reported by Hindustan Times.

Trinamool Congress leader parliamentary leader Derek O' Brein, whose party is establishing its presence in the state ahead of the state elections early next year, gave the chief minister to resign within 72 hours. He has also demanded a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe all the allegations of corruption.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted that Governor Satyapal Malik's statements show the extent of public loot and corruption going on in Goa. "In Independent India, this is the very first time a governor felt the need to speak against the corruption of his own party's CM. It means corruption by Sawant Govt is so huge." he wrote.


The Chief Minister of Goa has also been criticised in the past when he made comments regarding the nightlife of Goa, saying why children stay all night at the beach. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state in February next year.

Also Read : 'From India, For The World': Rajnikanth Unveils Voice-Based Social Media App 'HOOTE'


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Abbas Rizvi
Goa CM 
Corruption case 
Pramod Sawant 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X