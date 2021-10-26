All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
From India, For The World: Rajnikanth Unveils Voice-Based Social Media App HOOTE

Credits: HOOTE, Twitter (Rajnikanth) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'From India, For The World': Rajnikanth Unveils Voice-Based Social Media App 'HOOTE'

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  26 Oct 2021 10:04 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The app is founded by his daughter Soundarya Vishagan and Amtex Systems CEO Sunny Pokala. People have a 60-second live voice recording option or to upload a recorded file, where they can express their thoughts, wishes, and ideas verbally, in the language of their choice.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Indian actor Rajnikanth launched a voice-based social media application, HOOTE, founded by his daughter Soundarya Vishagan and Amtex Systems CEO Sunny Pokala.

People have a 60-second live voice recording option or to upload a recorded file, where they can express their thoughts, wishes and ideas verbally, in the language of their choice.

The audio clip can be embedded with background music and images. An individual can send the clip either directly or in a private or public group and contains the option of responding.

The application can be used by anyone, anywhere in the world. One has to undergo a verification process to use the application.

The application has the option of reporting violations and inappropriate hootes. It contains a strict monitoring system and holds zero tolerance for harassment.

"Hoote - Voice-based social media platform, from India for the world," he tweeted and enclosed a link to the website.

At present, there are many similar platforms available, such as Clubhouse and Spaces. Soundarya said the app is different from other platforms, as it could be used in any language. She added that people's attention span is coming down, and the app will be a quick way to share whatever they want on this forum.

"Voice is the future of social media; I do strongly believe," Soundarya told NDTV.

It is a self-funded application. Soundarya said they would focus on equity funding after a certain period.

Other people involved in the development of the application include the founder of Freshworks, Girish Mathrubootham, and Arvind Parthasarathi, a technology entrepreneur from Silicon Valley, both acting as advisors.

Also Read: Dabur Removes Karwa Chauth Ad Featuring Same-Sex Couple After Backlash, MP Minister's Warning

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
rajnikanth 
HOOTE 
voice0based social media app 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X