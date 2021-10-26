'From India, For The World': Rajnikanth Unveils Voice-Based Social Media App 'HOOTE'

Indian actor Rajnikanth launched a voice-based social media application, HOOTE, founded by his daughter Soundarya Vishagan and Amtex Systems CEO Sunny Pokala.

People have a 60-second live voice recording option or to upload a recorded file, where they can express their thoughts, wishes and ideas verbally, in the language of their choice.

The audio clip can be embedded with background music and images. An individual can send the clip either directly or in a private or public group and contains the option of responding.

The application can be used by anyone, anywhere in the world. One has to undergo a verification process to use the application.

The application has the option of reporting violations and inappropriate hootes. It contains a strict monitoring system and holds zero tolerance for harassment.

"Hoote - Voice-based social media platform, from India for the world," he tweeted and enclosed a link to the website.

Hoote - Voice based social media platform, from India 🇮🇳 for the world 🌍🙏 https://t.co/Fuout7w2Tr — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 25, 2021

At present, there are many similar platforms available, such as Clubhouse and Spaces. Soundarya said the app is different from other platforms, as it could be used in any language. She added that people's attention span is coming down, and the app will be a quick way to share whatever they want on this forum.



"Voice is the future of social media; I do strongly believe," Soundarya told NDTV.

It is a self-funded application. Soundarya said they would focus on equity funding after a certain period.

Other people involved in the development of the application include the founder of Freshworks, Girish Mathrubootham, and Arvind Parthasarathi, a technology entrepreneur from Silicon Valley, both acting as advisors.

