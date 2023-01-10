Bengaluru-Delhi Flight Took Off Without 50 Passengers, Flyers Call It 'Horrifying Experience'

At a time when Indian airlines are witnessing scrutiny over several infringements being caused, another such incident came to light on Monday (January 9). A Delhi-bound Go First flight took off from Bengaluru, Karnataka, with a busload of passengers still in a shuttle on the tarmac.

Some flyers stranded on the bus shared their ordeals on Twitter and criticised the airline for gross incompetence and negligence. According to their allegations tagging the Go First Airways, the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office, the flight G9 116 from Bengaluru to Delhi departed at around 6:30 am, leaving behind over 50 passengers.

In response to such tweets, Go First urged the users to share their details and stated, "We regret the inconvenience caused." Further, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from the airline on the incident and ensured that appropriate action would be taken after that.

Stranded Passengers Share Their Experience

One of the passengers, named Shreya Sinha, took to Twitter, shared it as a horrifying experience, and tagged the official handle of DGCA. She wrote, "Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!"

Another flyer, Satish Kumar, shared the screenshot of his ticket on Twitter and wrote, "light G8 116 (BLR - DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks."

Another customer named Neeraj Bhat shared a video of the chaos that erupted after the flight took off with luggage and left 54 passengers at the airport. He wrote, "@DGCAIndia @Officejmscindia @AmitShahOffice @official_Arnab_ Go first G8 116 flight Blore-delhi, 54 passengers were left in the bus post final on-board, the flight took off with luggages and left 54 passengers at the airport, serious security branch. passenger's are struggling."

@DGCAIndia @Officejmscindia @AmitShahOffice @official_Arnab_ Go first G8 116 flight Blore-delhi, 54 passengers were left in the bus post final on-board, the flight took off with luggages and left 54 passengers at the airport, serious security branch. passenger's are struggling. pic.twitter.com/MhwG7vI7UZ — Neeraj Bhat (@neerajbhat001) January 9, 2023

Repeated Infringements!

According to an NDTV report, the Go First incident emerged at a time when Indian airlines were witnessing scrutiny over several infringements. Recently, the pilots and crew members of an Air India flight on November 26 from New York to Delhi have been on administrative leave over their handling of a drunk passenger urinating on a 70-year-old woman in business class.

After more than six months, the passenger has been taken into custody. Air India, which lodged the complaint to the police just last week, admitted lapses.

