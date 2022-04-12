All section
Odisha: 7 Girls Fall Unconscious After Teacher Punishes Them For Coming Late, Probe Underway

Trending
Odisha,  12 April 2022 8:06 AM GMT

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The incident occurred at Bapuji High School where the teacher asked the students to do 100 sit-ups for not being punctual and reaching school after the prayer session was over.

At least seven girl students of a government school in Odisha's Bolangir district fell unconscious and were rushed to a hospital after being made to do 100 sit-ups by their teacher as punishment.

The incident occurred at Bapuji High School in the Patnagarh area where the accused teacher has been identified as Bikash Dharua. Reportedly, the teacher asked the students to do 100 sit-ups for not being punctual and reaching school after the prayer session was over.

Forced to do sit-ups, seven girls fell unconscious and had to be shifted in an ambulance to Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital by the school authorities, India Today reported.

"The girls were in bad condition when they were brought to the hospital, but after preliminary treatment, their health condition is stable," said Pitabash Sha, Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Medical Officer.

Probe Ordered

Meanwhile, School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash ordered a probe into the incident on Monday (April 11). Patnagarh Community Education Officer Shankar Prasad Majhi has been directed to conduct an investigation into the incident.

"I have directed Shankar Prasad Majhi to carry out probe into the case of punishment to girl students at Bapuji High School in Patnagarh area of Bolangir," Dash told the publication.

Meanwhile, all schools in Odisha have been declared as punishment-free zone since 2010 following reports that an 11-year-old student died after he was beaten by his teacher in the Bargarh district. The state government has time and again taken up awareness campaigns among teachers and parents regarding this matter.

Majhi stated that schools have been declared punishment-free as per the guidelines of the Odisha government and if any teacher or school staff is found pushing the students, necessary action will be taken as per the law.

Also Read: Showcasing Communal Harmony, Muslim Tailor Stitches 'Safa' For Lord Hanuman In Prayagraj



