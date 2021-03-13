Trending

Gautam Adani, Indian Business Tycoon, Beats Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos With Highest Wealth Surge

The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   13 March 2021 7:17 AM GMT
Writer : Deep Prakash | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Newsmeter

Indian business tycoon, Gautam Adani's wealth has seen a huge surge in its total amount leaving behind big names in the business market like Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

As per Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, Adani's net worth, who is a first-generation entrepreneur, rose from $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion.

After this huge rise, Gautam Adani has become the year's highest wealth gainer person, beating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who fought for the title of world's richest person with Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos in 2021.

All the shares of the Adani group have rallied at least 50% this year, except one.

In recent years, the Adani group has been rapidly expanding its conglomerate, adding seaports, airports, coal mines and data centre in India.

In comparison to Adani, Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani has only added $8.1 billion in his total wealth.

On this new achievement of Gautam Adani, the founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services, Sunil Chandiramani said, "Adani has been constantly expanding his business in the areas that are resilient to market cycles. And, now after making its entry in data centre business, the groups' appetite for venturing in technology has been also indicated."

A pact has been signed last month by Adani Enterprises Ltd. to develop 1 gigawatt of data centre capacity in India.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. became the top performer in the group after the data shows that it jumped almost 97% this year. Other flagship-like Adani Enterprises has advanced 87% and Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 77%.

More than 50% has been gained by Adani Power Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. After rising over 500% last year, Adani Green Energy Ltd. has climbed 10% so far.

