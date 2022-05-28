All section
Finally After 5 Years, Trial Begins For Gauri Lankeshs Murder

Image Credit: Twitter/ Gauri Lankesh, Unsplash

Trending

Finally After 5 Years, Trial Begins For Gauri Lankesh's Murder

Karnataka,  28 May 2022 5:23 AM GMT

Journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in front of her house in South Bengaluru. After her death, nationwide protests had erupted demanding speedy justice for her.

Finally, after many delays and legal troubles, the trial for Journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder began on Friday in Karnataka High Court. Lankesh was killed on September 5, 2017, outside her house. Judge CM Joshi, the presiding officer of Special Court KCOCA, set forth a few ground rules for the much-awaited trial and said that the trial would be held continuously for weeks. The Court noted that the trial would be held every second week of the month for five days. While adjourning the Court till July 4, he mentioned that the subsequent trial would be held from July 4 to July 8.

11 Accused Lodged In Bengaluru, While 6 In Mumbai

Gauri Lankesh's sister Kavita Lankesh, the complainant in the case, was supposed to depose before the Court and submit her statement on Friday. However, the accused's counsel objected to her statement as not all the 17 accused were present in the Court, The Hindu reported. While 11 of the accused lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Bengaluru, were part of the proceedings through a videoconference facility from the prison, the remaining six lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail were not a part of the proceedings.

Close friends, family and supporters of the slain Journalist said that they were excited that the trials had finally begun.


History Of The Gauri Lankesh Case

The counsel of the accused has requested that the trial happens only in the physical presence of all the accused since it would be essential to consult them. On the other hand, the public prosecutor S. Balan said that the Court's decision to hold the trial for a week every month bodes well for the prosecution, and it hoped for a speedy trial.

Journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in front of her house in South Bengaluru. After her death, nationwide protests had erupted demanding speedy justice for her. The Congress government in the state then had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. However, there were no convictions, and the trial went on after five years.

