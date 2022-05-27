All section
Caste discrimination
Chhattisgarh,  27 May 2022 8:52 AM GMT

The young girl's father died fifteen years ago, after which she and her brother could not afford an education. Immediately, the Chief Minister asked the in-charge of Bastar district to sanction a financial assistance package worth ₹3 lakhs.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel unveiled several developmental initiatives in Bastar on Thursday. During his interaction with the public as part of his 'Bhet Mulaqat' or public interaction, he met a girl from the Chitrakot area.

Lokeshwari, the resident of Chitrakot, said that her father died fifteen years ago, and she and her brother were unable to study due to poor financial conditions. Immediately, the Chief Minister asked the in-charge of Bastar district to sanction a financial assistance package worth ₹3 lakhs. Apart from that, the CM also inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹44.54 crores.

MoU With Bhubaneshwar-based Football Academy

Baghel inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹12 crores at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium. Hindustan Times reported Baghel saying, "Many playing grounds recognized by FIFA were inaugurated today, for hockey, football, basketball, gym, indoor games, etcetera. Now children from Bastar will go to the international level & play for the Olympics. Bastar is now changing". In Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Baghel launched the state's first football ground with a running track recognized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).


Chhattisgarh also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ardor Football Academy in Odisha's capital Bhubaneshwar and the District Football Association of Bastar to promote community football at the grassroots level.

Previous Welfare Schemes For Women Empowerment

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh government had announced a scheme to empower girls in the state. The first two daughters of labourers would receive financial assistance to complete their education and join employment, self-employment and marriage.

Moreover, the government had also recommended implementing a five-day workweek system to increase the efficiency and productivity of their employees. The Chief Minister also said that a 'women security cell' would be formed in every district of the state.

Also Read: Historical: 'Sex Workers Entitled To Dignity', Supreme Court Calls Prostitution A 'Profession'

