20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15, 2020. It was the worst violence on the India-China border since the 1967 Indo-China war.

On Tuesday, June 15, Army Chief General Naravane paid homage to Indian soldiers who died in the clash.

After the clashes, the Centre resorted to banning Chinese apps, including TikTok. In fact, data released showed that Indians reduced usage of Chinese apps following the death of 20 soldiers in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, even before the government banned 59 of those apps. The Chinese admitted to only four casualties though the number has been pegged at 40.

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay homage to the #Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley #Ladakh while defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the #Nation. pic.twitter.com/1K3X8wOkWX — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 15, 2021

Tension On India- China Border: Uneasy Calm Prevails

Things had been escalating between the two countries before the Galwan clash. In May last year, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a fistfight near Pangong Tso more than once. Since the clash, both sides have had 11 rounds of talks to solve the crisis.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has built additional accommodation in the depth areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on its side and is preparing for the long haul, official sources said, reported The Hindu.

"PLA has built additional accommodations, both permanent and temporary, in Rudok, Kangxiwar, Gyantse and Golmud areas. Construction of field hospitals and procurement of additional snow mobility vehicles by the PLA also indicate that they are preparing for the long haul and permanent winter occupation of these posts," a source said.

In fact, the only disengagement that has taken place since the clash in the Galwan Valley, completed last year, and Pangong Tso, which was undertaken earlier this year. There has been headly any progress in the talks for disengagement at Gogra and Hotsprings as well as in Demchok and the strategic Depsang Valley.

Though there has been no major border clash after Galwan, there is an uneasy calm prevalent between both sides.

