Rajasthan: Mob Lynches Madhya Pradesh Man Over Suspicion Of Smuggling Cattle, 9 Arrested

A group of people in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district lynched a 25-year-old man and thrashed another over suspicions of cattle smuggling. The deceased identified as Babu and Pintu are residents of the Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place at midnight on June 13, when the duo was on their way to transport bovines from Begun town of Chittorgarh. As per reports, both had purchased the oxen and were taking them to their village for agricultural work. The group attacked the two men alleging that they were smuggling cattle in their truck for slaughter. They snatched the mobile phones of the victims and brutally thrashed them.

Upon receiving the information, the police department reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital. However, one of them succumbed to the injuries, The Indian Express reported.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav informed the group continued to thrash them with sticks for an hour, leaving them with severe injuries. The culprits fled the spot before the police arrived. The victims were rushed to the nearby hospital. While Pintu survived, Babu succumbed to the injuries. Babu is survived by his wife and two children.

The district police have arrested nine people, though 19 people have been named in the FIR registered in connection with the case.

Cow Vigilantism On The Rise

Last month, Mohammed Shakir, a Muslim man, was assaulted for transporting beef by a group of men led by an individual calling himself a 'gau rakshak' (cow vigilante) on in western Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.

Shakir's brother said in a written complaint that he was threatened and then beaten up for riding his scooter with 50 kilograms of buffalo meat on it. According to the complaint, the vigilantes requested ₹ 50,000 from Shakir before assaulting him.

