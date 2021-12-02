From Famine To Climate Crisis: United Nations Projects Soaring Humanitarian Needs In 2022

In a recent report, the United Nations (UN) predicted that a record 274 million people - who nearly amount to the fourth most-populous nation on Earth - will be needing emergency humanitarian aid in 2022 in nations like Ethiopia, Myanmar, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan which face massive hurdles like climate change, hunger, insecurity, war and also the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in its yearly overview for the upcoming year, predicted a 17 per cent spike in the number of individuals who will be needing acute assistance next year while also urging donors to come up with a record USD 41 billion to assist 183 million people who are in need the most.

Climate Crisis Is Hitting The World's Most Vulnerable People

Speaking about the possible crisis in 2022, the head of OCHA Martin Griffiths was quoted as saying by Economic Times:

"The climate crisis is hitting the world's most vulnerable people first and worst. Protracted conflicts grind on, and instability has worsened in several parts of the world, notably Ethiopia, Myanmar and Afghanistan."

He also stated that the current coronavirus pandemic is still not over, and countries that are poor are deprived of vaccines.

Griffiths then went on to add how in 2021 the UN managed to reach nearly 70 per cent of the people that they wanted to. However, he also clarified that the body is aware that it's not going to get the USD 41 billion mark though.

The OCHA chief further revealed the estimates by the United Nations' Food and Agricultural Organization that predicts nearly 45 million individuals are at risk of famine, in dozens of nations.

"We were able to stop famine affecting half a million people in southern Sudan ... we delivered health care to 10 million people in Yemen ... we've helped vaccinate millions in Myanmar,"

he said.

A Worrying 2022 Ahead

According to the OCHA, over 24 million people in Afghanistan are in need of life-saving assistance, driven by political coronavirus pandemic, turmoil, economic shocks, conflict.

Ever since the collapse of the Afghan government to Taliban fighters happened in August, a surge of humanitarian needs across the nation - including the uphill battle against hunger and famine is present.

Speaking about the situation in Ethiopia, Griffiths said that where the nation's government has been going up against the fighters from the Tigray region, can be classified as "most worrying" in terms of "urgent need".

