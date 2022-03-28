All section
Free Visa For 5 Lakh Foreign Tourists In India- All You Need To Know

Image Credit: Wikimedia and Unsplash

Trending
India,  28 March 2022

The central government has also alerted all the State governments and domestic and international travel and tour operators regarding the resumption of visa concessions and flight operations in hopes to guide the tourism sector on a path to recovery.

As international flights resumed on March 27 on a regular basis after approximately two years, the central government decided to restore all categories of tourist visas for foreign nationals. Amid the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, all tourist visas were suspended on March 23, 2020.

Union Minister of State for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy officially confirmed in Hyderabad on Sunday that visas will be granted for free for 5 lakh foreign tourists on a first-come-first-serve basis. The central government has also alerted all the State governments and domestic and international travel and tour operators regarding the resumption of visa concessions and flight operations in hopes to guide the tourism sector on a path to recovery.

Free Visas Foreign Tourists

A review meeting of ministers for Tourism and Culture, chief secretaries and secretaries of tourism in State governments is set to take place at New Delhi's Vignan Bhavan on April 12 and April 13 to go over the measures to infuse potency in the tourism sector of India, reported The Hindu.

He also revealed that e-visa was brought into effect on March 27 in 170 different nations. So, there is no need for foreign tourists to go to Indian embassies anymore for their visa clearances. When quizzed on whether this was a permanent arrangement, Reddy stated that this situation would be reviewed later.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The union minister also disclosed the central government's plans to conduct International Yoga Day on June 21 on a monumental scale to overlap with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. This will be held at 75 centres across the country to synchronise with 75 years of Indian independence.

Also Read: WHO, India Pen Agreement To Set Up Global Traditional Medicine Centre In Gujarat- All You Need To Know

Tourism 
G Kishan Reddy 
VISA 

