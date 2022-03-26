WHO, India Pen Agreement To Set Up Global Traditional Medicine Centre In Gujarat- All You Need To Know

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Government of India on March 25 penned an agreement to establish Global Centre in Gujarat for Traditional Medicine. According to the WHO statement, the onsite launch of the new WHO global centre for traditional medicine at Gujarat's Jamnagar in India will take place on April 21, 2022.

The new WHO centre will be built in Gujarat's Jamnagar, with the area set to serve as the hub. The new centre is being developed to benefit and engage all world regions.

Global Traditional Medicine Centre In Gujarat

Reinforced by a capital investment of $250 million from the Government of India, this global knowledge centre for traditional medicine aims to harness the conventional medicine prospect from across the globe through modern technology and science to improve the health of the planet and the people.

"For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases," WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The term traditional medicine encompasses ancient practices such as herbal mixtures, acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine, and modern medicines for maintaining health and preventing, diagnosing and treating physical and mental illness, ANI quoted WHO official release as saying.

India-WHO Working Together For Better Tomorrow!

Expressing his thoughts about it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "It is heartening to learn about the signing of the Host Country Agreement for the establishment of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM)." The deal between WHO and Ministry of Ayush to establish the WHO-GCTM at Jamnagar in Gujarat is a commendable initiative.

PM Modi also added that the Indian government has been taking up different endeavours to curative and preventive healthcare, affordable and accessible to everyone through numerous initiatives.

Also Read: Who Was Stephen Wilhite? The Creator Of GIFs Who Passed Away Due To COVID