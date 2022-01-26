Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Rejects Padma Bhushan, Says 'No One Told Me'

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee stated on Tuesday (January 25) that he was not aware that he had been named for the Padma Bhushan award, as a result, would reject it if it were so. This can only be described as an extremely rare instance where a recipient has decided to turn down one of India's highest civilian honours and is seen as a major embarrassment for the central government.

"If the government has decided to give me (the award), I refuse it. I am not aware of any such thing. I am not aware of any such thing," Bhattacharjee was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Rejects Padma Bhushan

As per the official release from the central government, the Union Home Secretary had conversed with Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's wife Meera regarding the award. She had reportedly accepted the award and expressed gratitude, said the Home Ministry officials while explaining the flub.

A staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, the 77-year-old has been suffering from multiple age-related ailments for quite some time and has been keeping himself away from the public, making rare appearances as a result.

Rejection Of The Padma Awards

Refusal of the Padma Awards is a sporadic incident - recipients are needed to affirm acceptance before an official announcement is made.

In 2015, film writer Salim Khan had stated that he had rejected to accept a Padma Shri. Before Khan, historian Romila Thapar had also rejected a Padma Bhushan award in 2005, having returned her 1974 award in 1984 on the back of the siege of the Golden Temple by the Indian Army.

In 1984, renowned author Khushwant Singh had also returned his 1974 Padma Bhushan regarding the same problem; however, he decided to accept the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

