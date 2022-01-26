In A First, Security Officer Of Parliament Awarded President's Police Medal

All section
In A First, Security Officer Of Parliament Awarded Presidents Police Medal

Image Credit: ANI and ANI

Uplifting
India,  26 Jan 2022 7:37 AM GMT

For the first time in the history of parliament, Bhuwan Chandra Joshi became the first security officer to be awarded the President's Police Medal.

The Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force and presently serving as Director (Security) in Lok Sabha, Bhuwan Chandra Joshi, on delegation, has been conferred with the President's Police Medal. It also marks the first time in the history of parliament that security personnel has received this prestigious award.

After joining the BSF on October 5, 1987, Bhuwan Chandra Joshi rendered service in militancy-hit areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and North East, deployed mainly in CI (OPS).

History Made

Joshi was also allotted multi-faceted roles varying from Staff Officer to Operations. Meanwhile, a qualified Electrical Mechanical Assistant Engineer on Small Arms trained by the Indian Army was selected for a prestigious posting to CENWOSTO. It is also the only Base Repair Workshop in BSF as Manager Production, Material Control Officer and Works Manager, and Stores Officer, reported ANI.

Furthermore, he also presented the BSF Team of Motorcycle Acrobat, showcasing managerial and leadership aptitude and have earned a high reputation for the Force.

A Real Trooper!

Joshi was also picked for duties of UN Police Observer in Angola for a year and was awarded the "UN Medal" in recognition of having ticked off all the required eligibility as Civilian Police Officers of UNAVEM-III.

After getting promoted to the rank of Commandant in November 2004, Joshi was then posted in the most hyper-sensitive militant infested areas of Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir.

His proficient understanding, intricate planning, and exemplary leadership helped lead the Battalion to new heights. The Battalion made notable achievements by registering record seizures.

Successfully planned and executed an operation in general area Arampora and Chinkipora, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the apprehension of two hardcore militants of Jaish-e Mohammed outfit and seizure of a cache of Arms/Explosive.

