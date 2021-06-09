Former UP Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey Appointed As Election Commissioner

The Centre appointed Anup Chandra Pandey, former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, as Election Commissioner of India on Tuesday, June 8.

The 1984-batch IAS officer was appointed after former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora retired in April. With his appointment, the election commission would now be functional with its full strength of a three-member panel. The team will oversee the next set of crucial elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand which is due next year, reported The Indian Express.

Pandey had retired in 2019 and before his retirement, he had served as the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh and also as the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner of the state. Pandey has a BTech degree in mechanical engineering, an MBA degree, and a PhD in ancient history.

To his credit, Pandey has conducted Investors Summit and Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Investors Summit was organised when he was the commissioner of the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department and Uttar Pradesh had signed an MoU of Rs 4 lakh crore in 2018, reported News18.

After the successful event, he was appointed as the chief secretary of the state and the Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj was held under his observation. Pandey served as chief secretary from June 30, 2018, to August 31, 2019.

