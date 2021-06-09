CJI Writes Emotional Letter After Class 5 Girl Lauds SC's COVID Intervention

After the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre on their 'vaccine policy' and urged it to explore the opportunity of providing free vaccine to all those who are above 18 years of age, a 10-year-old girl from Kerala wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, lauding the Apex Court for the effective intervention in saving the lives of people amid pandemic.

In return, the CJI wrote an emotional letter, requesting her to be a part of nation builders.

Lidwina Joseph, a Class 5 student from Kerala's Thrissur, wrote a letter to the CJI appreciating the court's timely intervention and also enclosed a drawing where a judge can be seen hammering down coronavirus and has the tricolour, lion capital, and smiling portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, reported The Indian Express.

Kerala student's letter - brimming with pride & happiness - to CJI, NV Ramana Sir, has evoked a similarly heart-warming response from him. Little girl thanked him for the court's orders on oxygen & COVID-19.

In the letter, Lidwina wrote, "I was much worried about the deaths in Delhi and other parts of the country due to corona. From the newspaper, I understood that your honourable court has intervened effectively at the sufferings and death of ordinary people in the fight against COVID-19. I am happy and feel proud your honourable court has moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives."



She also thanked the court for taking necessary steps in bringing down COVID cases and the death rate, especially in Delhi. "I thank you, your honour, for this," she wrote.

Impressed by her letter, the CJI thanked Lidwina and said he received the "beautiful letter" and "a heartwarming illustration of the judge". In response, Ramana wrote, "I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well being of people in the wake of pandemic. I am sure you will grow up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards the nation building."

