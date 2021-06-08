Indian Railway Aspires To Become World's Largest Green Railways, 'Net Zero Carbon Emitter' Before 2030

In a recent tweet, the Indian Railways mentioned multiple initiatives being undertaken by the various branches of Railways to become the largest Green Railways in the world. Their tweets on the occasion of World Environment Day stated the various measures undertaken and targets achieved by the separate branches of the Indian Railways to become an environmentally friendly mode of transport network.

Union Minister of Railways of India, Piyush Goyal, tweets stated that Indian Railways has been on a path of electrification, renewable energy usage and eco-friendly solutions to save the environment.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us reaffirm our pledge to restore our ecosystems & protect our biodiversity 🌏



Realising its role, Indian Railways has taken several initiatives to become Green Railways:



♻️ Electrification



♻️ Renewable Energy Usage



♻️ Eco-Friendly Solutions pic.twitter.com/VHljKgwqrY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 5, 2021

The Western Railways stating that water management is one of their priorities, tweeted, "With installing of Effluent Treatment Plant and Waste Water Treatment Plant, precious freshwater is being saved by recycling it & reusing it for washing of coaches or other need," stated the Western Railways on their official Twitter handle. They also specified that water recycling plants are installed at stations and depots to wastewater generated from pit line, depot, etc.

The treated water from these plants is used in the cleaning of coaches. These plants are working on the Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) Technology which would utilise the floating plastic carriers in the aeration tank.

On the other hand, the South Eastern Railway (SER) specified their focus area to be the electrification of the Railways to ensure an environment-friendly mode of the transport system. All the branches of the SER are the target for this project, out of which the Bankura-Masagram section is completely electrified, and the Tata-Badampagar section is on the verge of completion.

The South Eastern Railways also have already functional mechanised cleaning system for their coaches, which improves the cleanliness and reduces water wastage.

While the North-Western Branch of the Railways stated their focus to be rainwater conservation, the South Western Railways targeted at becoming Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

