Raising Environmental Awareness! Forest Department Arranges Bird Watching Festival For School Children In Noida

Across the globe, World Wetlands Day is celebrated annually on February 2. The purpose of the day is to raise public awareness of the value of wetlands and the various ways to stop their rapid degradation and loss.

In a similar attempt to honour the annual event, the forest department hosted a bird-watching festival for school-going children in Noida at the Surajpur wetland. The event's goals were to increase student awareness of wetlands conservation and introduce them to various bird species that can be found in the city.

'Time For Wetland Restoration'

The district magistrate, the police commissioner, cadets from the national cadet corps, and students from local schools all attended. The event's theme, according to forest officials, was "It's time for wetland restoration."

“Wetlands are an important habitat for several bird species, many insects and reptiles. It is important to conserve these watershed areas for the several benefits they provide to the overall environment,” said district magistrate Suhas LY, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The wetlands in and around the national capital are home to several species of plants and animals that add to the diverse ecosystem of northern India. Head of the police According to Laxmi Singh, the police will assist in controlling encroachments in and around such areas.

Significance Of Conserving Wetlands

According to the most recent information the forest department gathered through online mapping in 2015, there are over 743 wetlands in Gautam Budh Nagar. Efforts are being made to preserve them, according to officials. Data indicates that the district once contained 1,200 wetlands, but many of these have been permanently encroached upon.

P K Srivastava, divisional forest officer, said, “We regularly keep track of these wetlands and ensure periodic cleaning. Some of these have been encroached upon. It is important that we continue awareness drives so that people know about the importance of keeping the wetlands clean and preserved."

However, if initiatives are not carried out to protect and preserve bird habitats like wetlands, experts and birders say such events are a waste of time.

Vikrant Tongad, an environmentalist, said that while the conservation of wetlands is crucial, it does not entail merely decorative landscaping. "True conservation takes place when nature is not interfered with. Over time, the number of birds at the Okhla bird sanctuary has decreased", he added.

