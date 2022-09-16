All section
Trees Outside Forests: US, India Launches Program To Expand Green Cover In Country By 28 Lakh Ha

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Wikipedia, Unsplash 

Environment
India,  16 Sep 2022 12:00 PM GMT

The initiative was announced to increase tree coverage outside forest lands in India. It intends to bring together farmers, businesses, and private institutions to expand tree coverage in the country.

In order to support global climate change mitigation and adaptation goals, India and the United States of America launched a joint initiative to increase tree coverage outside of India's forest lands.

The US Embassy in India stated, "The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, the Government of India and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a new program, 'Trees Outside Forests in India,' to enhance carbon sequestration, support local communities, and strengthen the climate resilience of agriculture."

'Trees Outside Forests In India'

The Trees Outside Forests in India initiative was announced to increase tree coverage outside forest lands in India. It intends to bring together farmers, businesses, and private institutions to expand tree coverage in the country.

According to The Print, trees grow in places other than forests, such as farms, pastures, meadows, parks, cities, along roads, rivers, and different non-forested landscapes. These trees are classified as 'Trees Outside Forests' because they are found outside traditional or designated 'forest' areas. They contribute significantly to the ecosystem by providing clean air, water, and animal habitat.

What Is The Aim Of The Program?

A group led by the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and World Agroforestry (ICRAF) is implementing the program in 7 states: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, reported The Print.

The program worth USD 25 million intends to increase the area covered by trees by 28 lakh hectares (outside of traditional forests) by agroforestry or by incorporating trees into farming systems. Not only will it raise farmers' incomes, but it will also make farming systems more resilient.

Utilising cutting-edge financial concepts and connecting India's private sector to support tree-based businesses would help develop sustainable marketplaces and strengthen rural economies and livelihoods, potentially benefiting more than 13 million people.

Also Read: Lucknow Rains: At Least 9 Including 3 Kids Killed In Wall Collapse, Water Logging Prompts Closure Of Schools

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
