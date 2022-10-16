Jharkhand: Forced To Strip Before Teacher, 14-Year-Old Sets Herself On Fire

Malpractice has been commonly seen across many educational institutions, which has made teachers even more vigilant in ensuring fair conduct of examinations. However, the extent of this vigilance was put into question after a student from the 9th class was forced to strip down from her uniform to prove that she was not carrying any chits. Following the incident, the student who was humiliated set herself on fire.

In a statement given to the police officials, the 14-year-old said that she was humiliated by being forced into stripping off her uniform in front of the woman invigilator. The teacher had suspected the student of carrying paper chits in her uniform and asked her to prove that she was not cheating in the examinations. Despite denying the teacher's allegations and resisting her, the student was taken to an adjacent room to remove her clothes for checking.

Student Suffered 80% Burn Injuries

According to a report by India Today, the mother of the student said that she had set herself on fire shortly after she had returned home from the examinations. Soon as the family found out about it, they rushed the girl to a nearby hospital.



The student suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment for the same. Media reports suggest that her condition is critical and is being given the utmost medical care. A complaint has been registered against the teacher, and the matter is being probed into by the officers.

However, the incident triggered outrage among the locals, who took to the streets in protest. Many were seen crowding around the hospital where the student is currently being treated and have also pushed the school officials to take immediate action against the teacher.

