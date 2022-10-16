All section
Jharkhand: Forced To Strip Before Teacher, 14-Year-Old Sets Herself On Fire

Image Credits: Unsplash and Freepik (representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Jharkhand: Forced To Strip Before Teacher, 14-Year-Old Sets Herself On Fire

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Jharkhand,  16 Oct 2022 5:14 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

A 9th class student was allegedly forced to strip in front of her teacher to prove that she was not cheating in her exams. Humiliated by the incident, she set herself on fire and has been admitted under critical condition.

Malpractice has been commonly seen across many educational institutions, which has made teachers even more vigilant in ensuring fair conduct of examinations. However, the extent of this vigilance was put into question after a student from the 9th class was forced to strip down from her uniform to prove that she was not carrying any chits. Following the incident, the student who was humiliated set herself on fire.

In a statement given to the police officials, the 14-year-old said that she was humiliated by being forced into stripping off her uniform in front of the woman invigilator. The teacher had suspected the student of carrying paper chits in her uniform and asked her to prove that she was not cheating in the examinations. Despite denying the teacher's allegations and resisting her, the student was taken to an adjacent room to remove her clothes for checking.

Student Suffered 80% Burn Injuries

According to a report by India Today, the mother of the student said that she had set herself on fire shortly after she had returned home from the examinations. Soon as the family found out about it, they rushed the girl to a nearby hospital.

The student suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment for the same. Media reports suggest that her condition is critical and is being given the utmost medical care. A complaint has been registered against the teacher, and the matter is being probed into by the officers.

However, the incident triggered outrage among the locals, who took to the streets in protest. Many were seen crowding around the hospital where the student is currently being treated and have also pushed the school officials to take immediate action against the teacher.

Also Read: Jharkhand: Villagers Protest For Arrest Of Teacher Who Allegedly Showed Indecent Videos To Girl Students

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Cheating In Exam 
Jharkhand School 
Girl student 
Minor Girl Stripped 

Environmental Conservation! South Central Railway Develops Miyawaki Plantation In Secunderabad
Air Force Wives Welfare Association Sets Guinness World Record By Knitting Woollen Caps For Needy
Jharkhand: Forced To Strip Before Teacher, 14-Year-Old Sets Herself On Fire
India Drops To 107th Position In Global Hunger Index, Improves In Two Other Indicators
