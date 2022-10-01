Jharkhand: Villagers Protest For Arrest Of Teacher Who Allegedly Showed Indecent Videos To Girl Students

A school teacher allegedly showed pornographic videos in the classroom and touched a few students inappropriately. The shocking incident was reported from a middle school in the Noamundi block of Jharkhand. The villagers who got to hear the news were quick to take action against the teacher and attempted to move against him legally.

However, seeing all of it go in vain, the villagers decided to tackle the issue in their own way. Blackening the face of the teacher with ink and making him wear a garland of shoes, the women paraded him across the village and refused to disperse until the police took necessary action.

The Events That Led To Police Intervention

About six girl students from the school had complained to their parents about the teacher's unusual behaviour. They communicated that they were being shown pornographic materials and were being touched inappropriately by the teacher.

Soon after getting to know this, the villagers went on to lodge a complaint against the teacher on September 28. Initially, having moved against the teacher legally, they took their agitation to the streets when no action was taken even after the complaint was filed. Women smeared ink on the face of the teacher and paraded him across the district with a garland of shoes.

The police received the information and arrived around the spot where the women were taking him around. Rescuing the accused from the agitated villagers, the officials took him to an outpost for safety. The protestors staged a dharna outside the outpost and began demanding that the accused be sent to jail.

Subsequently, the Circle Inspector of Kiriburu, Virendra Ekka, pacified the crowd and assured them that necessary action would be taken after the case was probed. As per an article by Free Press Journal, the Officer-in-Charge of Badajamda police station, Basudev Toppo, also conveyed that they have actively begun looking into the matter.

If found guilty of these acts, there are multiple acts and legal provisions under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, under which the teacher will be punished.

Also Read: Child Pornography Sold On Twitter For Rs 20-30, Says Women Commission; Delhi Police Issues Probe