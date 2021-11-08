All section
For The First Time In 15 Months, Japan Records Zero COVID Deaths

Image Credit: Unsplash 

For The First Time In 15 Months, Japan Records Zero COVID Deaths

Others/World,  8 Nov 2021

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Before November 7, there had not been a day without a COVID-19 death since August 2, 2020.

Japan recorded zero daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in more than a year on November 7, according to local media. Before November 7, there had not been a day without a COVID-19 death since August 2, 2020.

The country has been witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths as vaccinations have increased to cover more than 70 per cent of the population. To guard against a possible rebound this winter, the Government plans to start booster vaccine shots next month and is working to secure pill-based treatments for milder cases to reduce hospitalisations, reported Reuters.

COVID And Olympics

In August during the Olympics, the country was recording more than than 25,000 cases daily. Now, it is recording about 200 cases. The country has seen comparatively few virus deaths, around 18,000, despite never having imposed stay-at-home orders.

But for most of the past year, big cities have been under with no nightlife and restricted gatherings, forcing almost all competitions and ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors.

Country Eases Restrictions

On November 6, Japan said it will allow short-term business travellers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, but tourists are still barred under pandemic border restrictions. From November 8, business visitors fully inoculated with an authorised vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum of 10 days, the foreign ministry said.

Also Read: Odisha: Vedanta Ltd Conducts HIV/AIDS Awareness Campaign In Jharsuguda

Writer : Madhusree Goswami
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Japan 
COVID 
Deaths 

