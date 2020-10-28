Odisha: Vedanta Ltd Conducts HIV/AIDS Awareness Campaign In Jharsuguda

Aluminium giant Vedanta Ltd in Odisha's Jharsugda organised a weeklong campaign to spread awareness on HIV/AIDS (the virus that impacts the body's immune system and can be transmitted through contact with infected blood, semen, or vaginal fluids).



The campaign targeted over 8,000 people including employees, partner organisations, truckers, students, the community, and residents of the city.



The activities kicked off on the occasion of World AIDS Day with a showcase of solidarity as employee volunteers led by the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) team distributed red ribbons and informative materials at the steel plant premises.



The volunteers then stretched the campaign activities to include community members, college students, truckers, and residents of nearly 24 villages of Jharsuguda.



The awareness drive consisted of distributing information material such as leaflets and brochures aimed to educate people about the syndrome. Awareness sessions, street plays were also a part of the campaign in collaboration with OSACS (Orissa State AIDS Control Society) and Wockhardt Foundation, depicting this year's theme 'Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic, Community by Community' as initiated by OSACS.



Over the week, various activities and awareness sessions were carried on at several colleges to educate the youth.



"Our CSR department partnered the Mirror Theatre Group for spreading awareness on HIV/AIDS prevention through street plays at multiple locations inside the plant premises, Bhurkamunda village, Sarbahal, etc. addressing truckers, migrant workforce and community members in the process," said the company, according to IndiaCSR.



"We are the first organization in the state to roll out an Employer Led Model of HIV/AIDS awareness & prevention project – Jagruti in partnership with OSACS, which was greatly appreciated by NACO as well. As a company, we are committed to delivering sustainable and responsible growth, transforming the lives of communities around us for the better. We are driven by a safety-first culture, with focus on prevention first and our CSR efforts are aligned to the same," said CN Singh, CEO, Vedanta Ltd.



