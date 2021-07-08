Flipkart Stamps Out Single-Use Plastic Packaging From Supply Chain

Trending

India   |   8 July 2021 5:01 PM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: Unsplash

E-commerce firm Flipkart has said that it has eliminated all single-use plastic packaging used throughout its supply chain in India. This is in line with the company's commitment made in 2019, to move to plastic-free packaging in its own supply chain by 2021, The Hindu reported.

More than 70 facilities of Flipkart spread all over India has eliminated such packaging by introducing sustainable alternatives such as eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps with carton waste shredded material and 2 Ply rolls.

In a press release, Flipkart has also ensured that it is fully compliant with all Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations and through its network of recyclers, the equivalent quantity of single-use plastic going to consumers is fully recycled.

Sustainable Ecosystem

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Flipkart said that the company has taken significant steps to create a sustainable ecosystem by moving towards 100 percent single-use plastic elimination. He pointed out that the company has achieved this while navigating a tough year impacted by COVID, The Hindu reported.

"Now, we are actively working with our seller partners who fulfil customer orders directly from their locations to educate and enable them to move towards alternative materials. We have already achieved a 27% reduction in the use of single-use plastic packaging in its seller fulfilments," Badri said.

With an aim to reduce the need for an outer layer of packaging, Flipkart is also working with brands across apparel, electronics and home furnishings to ship their products in the original manufacturer/brand packaging. The firm itself has been able to ship around 15 per cent of products, under 'E-commerce ready packaging', without adding a secondary layer.

The Walmart-owned firm has also committed to a 100 per cent transition to electric vehicles in its city logistics network by 2030.

